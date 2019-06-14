Taylor Swift drops new song, ‘You Need to Calm Down,’ and announces upcoming album ‘Lover’

Not only did Taylor Swift just release a brand new single, but she revealed the plans for her upcoming seventh studio album too.

That’s right! Lover is the name and it drops this summer. It’s the first album from the star in nearly two years and serves as the follow-up to the critically acclaimed Reputation (2017).

The Wildest Dreams singer revealed the title, artwork and release date for the album. It will also be the first since she signed to Republic Records.

In addition to Thursday’s announcement via Instagram Live, Swift, 29, put out the album’s second single, You Need to Calm Down, on early Friday morning. It was accompanied by a very colourful lyric video.

Swift revealed that she will release an accompanying music video for the song on Monday, June 17. She described it as “delicious” on Twitter.

On what the song is about, Swift sent a video to Zane Lowe of BBC Radio’s Beats 1, revealing it as a message to the negative people in society. The station subsequently shared the video to its Twitter page.

“I’ve observed a lot of different people in our society who put so much energy and effort into negativity,” she began, “and it made me feel like, ‘You need to just calm down.'”

“‘You’re stressing yourself out,'” she continued. “‘This seems like it’s more about you than what you’re going on about.'”

You Need to Calm Down is Swift’s first single, since Me!, which dropped in April. It featured Panic! At the Disco‘s Brendon Urie.

The smash-hit earned Swift the biggest 24-hour debut as not only a female artist but as a solo artist as well. It pulled in more than 65.2 million views on April 26, its first day on the platform.

On the meaning of Me!, Swift shared that it’s about the feelings of self-worth and happiness.

“This song is a glimpse into the moment when we do feel like that … when we’re having the best day,” she said. “‘You know what? The sun is shining, it’s gonna be an OK day. Everything’s gonna be good, and I’m alright with myself.’”

You Need to Calm Down is now available on all major streaming platforms.

Lover is now available to be pre-saved and pre-ordered here. It drops on Aug. 23, through Republic Records.

