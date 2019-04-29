Taylor Swift shatters YouTube records with ‘Me!’

After releasing her first new music in nearly two years, Taylor Swift has set a number of records across YouTube and Vevo.

The single Me! earned Swift, 29, the biggest 24-hour debut as not only a female artist but as a solo artist as well. It pulled in more than 65.2 million views on April 26, its first day on the platform.

With 65.2 million views, congratulations @taylorswift13 + @taylornation13 on breaking the record for highest female and solo 24-hour debut for any music video on @YouTube 🎉 https://t.co/yY6GkcuILa pic.twitter.com/wlKZ4zyHOk — YouTube Music (@youtubemusic) April 28, 2019

“Because of you guys this video broke the Vevo record and WE ARE NOT CALM,” the singer wrote in a celebratory Instagram post.

Swift’s Look What You Made Me Do also earned itself a spot in YouTube’s top 24-hour debut list back in 2017, making Me! the second for the singer.

Swift is the only solo artist ever to have two videos in that category.

While BTS’ Boy With Luv became YouTube’s most-viewed music debut of all time earlier this month, Swift is expected to drop a couple more singles before releasing her next album — the followup to 2017’s Reputation — so there are more chances for her to smash some more records.

The Wildest Dreams singer revealed that the song is “about embracing your individuality” during a Good Morning America interview on Friday.

“With a pop song, we have the ability to get a melody stuck in people’s heads. I just want it to be one that makes them feel better about themselves,” she added.

The vividly colourful music video for Me! dropped last Friday and features Panic! At the Disco‘s Brendon Urie as not only Swift’s co-vocalist but her co-star and on-screen lover.

“Wait,” wrote the frontman on Instagram. “This really happened? Like for real?”

“I can’t begin to describe how incredible it has been to work on this song and video,” added Urie, 32. “So I will simply say: Thank you, Taylor Swift, for allowing me to be a part of your beautiful story. So much f***kin’ love and respect. #Me!”

Me! is now available through all major streaming platforms.

As of this writing, Swift has revealed no definite details on her upcoming seventh studio album, only that the album’s name is included in the Me! video.

Currently, Swift has no scheduled tour dates.

