February 26, 2019 12:24 pm

Taylor Swift surprises couple with intimate engagement party performance

By National Online Journalist, Music  Global News

A couple in Los Angeles, California, had the ultimate surprise when superstar Taylor Swift showed up at their engagement celebration on February 23.

Once again, Taylor Swift has shown the world what kind of heart she has.

On Feb. 23, the 29-year-old travelled to Los Angeles to pay a surprise visit to one of her biggest fans at his own secret engagement party. Swift performed an intimate acoustic performance of her 2017 ballad, King of My Heart.

The rendezvous was organized by Alex Goldschmidt — one of the future grooms — for his fiancée, Ross Girard.

During his toast, Goldschmidt revealed “there was a person who sort of played a part” in the entire party. He then invited Swift to the room, which was full of cheering friends and family.

“So Alex e-mailed me,” said Swift to the small crowd. “He was gonna do this and [told me] there was a song that’s really special to you called King of My Heart.”

“I’ve been off tour for a while, but hopefully it’s still alright,” she joked.

Goldschmidt popped the question to Girard only earlier that day. “I’ll never be over this,” he wrote on Instagram. “Nothing in life feels real and probably never will again.”

Taylor Swift performs at Marvel Stadium on Oct. 26, 2018, in Melbourne, Australia.

Don Arnold/TAS18/Getty Images

In wake of the engagement, the happy couple posted a number of photos and videos to their Instagram accounts.

“I still can’t believe this happened,” wrote Girard in a post. “What a crazy day! Thank you Taylor Swift, for surprising me and all of our guests. Thank you to family, friends, and strangers all over the world for your love and support.”

“Most of all thank you to Alex Goldschmidt for loving me and for planning an awesome day,” Girard concluded.

“I’ll never be over this,” wrote Goldschmidt in a further post. “Nothing in life feels real and probably never will again.”

King of My Heart comes from Swift’s latest record, Reputation (2017).

Taylor Swift performs at Taylor Swift reputation Stadium Tour in Japan presented by Fujifilm instax at Tokyo Dome on Nov. 20, 2018, in Tokyo, Japan.

Jun Sato/TAS18/Getty Images

Aside from her immensely popular music, Swift is known and loved greatly for her activism and general good will. During her victory speech for her wins at the 2018 American Music Awards, she used her time to urge youth and adolescents to go out and vote.

In light of Sexual Assault Awareness Month in April this year, Swift made a large donation to anti-sexual violence organization Rainn, which supports victims of sexual abuse and educates those in need.

