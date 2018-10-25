Taylor Swift donates $15,000 to superfan’s ailing mother

Call it what you want, but Taylor Swift continues to show her generosity.

After hearing a tragic story about a fan’s mother, she donated a whopping US$15,500 to the GoFundMe campaign launched by Sadie Bartell, the sick woman’s daughter. It was to help support her family, which is struggling with an influx of medical bills following her mother’s illness. She was in a coma for an undisclosed period of time.

Swift reached out on Saturday morning with a simple message which was also “signed” by her cats. It said, “Love Taylor, Meredith and Olivia Swift.” The pop star contributed almost 50 per cent of the campaign’s entire $40,000 goal.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift sets new American Music Awards record, urges youth to ‘get out and vote’

Bartell’s campaign was launched more than three years ago to successfully support their large family and the recovery of her mother, Lauriann.

Lauriann Bartell was sent to the hospital with a bleeding ulcer in August of 2015. Due to the severity of the emergency operation and proximity to an artery, she lost enough blood to cut off oxygen to her brain. She was left in a coma with brain damage.

She has since came out of the coma, but has been left in a vegetative state. Now that she was sent home from the hospital to recover, she is not covered under any medical insurance.

Her husband, Mike, has been unable to work, so is taking care of his wife as best he can. The family is worried about losing their home and paying current and future medical bills without any income. All six of their children and their significant others contribute to Lauriann’s care.

READ MORE: Introducing Just Loud, an undefinable up-and-coming music star

Swift’s donation has made a positive impact on the lives of the Bartells and they have since shown their deepest gratitude.

In response to the enormous donation, Swift superfan Bartell almost immediately took to Twitter to spread the love. She posted a jumbled and nonsensical tweet, expressing her true sincerity.

YOU FIRIE II CANT ATIP SO BU G pic.twitter.com/Ny7j8WJ8EQ — Sadie 🍁 (@swiftsinautumn) October 20, 2018

The tweet went viral and resulted in a flock of new followers. They reached out to Bartell in masses and shared her campaign across several different platforms.

Bartell followed up with a touching Facebook post, thanking the Love Story singer for helping her out.

“Today, she [Swift] read my family’s story online and out of the goodness of her heart donated to us. She shows up every time I need her. I wish that I could express how much it means to me that anyone has helped my family over the years, let alone Taylor. I will never be able to comprehend this. She is a miracle in herself. She just gave my family exactly what we need to carry on.”

READ MORE: Does ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ ignore Freddie Mercury’s sexuality? Lucy Boynton speaks out

Aside from her immensely popular music, Swift is known and loved greatly for her activism and general good will. During her victory speech for her wins at the 2018 American Music Awards, she used her time to urge youth and adolescents to go out and vote.

In light of Sexual Assault Awareness Month in April this year, Swift made a large donation to anti-sexual violence organization Rainn, which supports victims of sexual abuse and educates those in need.

Thank you @TaylorSwift13 for always standing with survivors. Your generous donation this week during #SAAPM ensures that survivors and their loved ones get the help they need and deserve. — RAINN (@RAINN) April 5, 2018

Even dating back to the launch of her career, she donated $70,000 worth of books to her hometown library, the Reading Public Library in Pennsylvania.

Over the years she has donated to a variety of other different charities and causes.

READ MORE: In light of the Ticketmaster investigation, are there other ways to get tickets?

Bartell and her mother bonded over their shared love for Swift. In early October, she shared a photo of the two smiling together before one of Swift’s concerts.

She wrote, “This was me and my sweet Mom at the Red tour. She loves Taylor so much and no one has supported my love for her more. She is the best person who has ever lived, I love her so much. Please continue to help. Love you guys.”

This was me and my sweet Mom at the Red tour ❤️ she loves Taylor so much and no one has supported my love for her more. She is the best person who has ever lived, I love her so much. Please continue to help. Love you guys. pic.twitter.com/ZNKYZhHEsS — Sadie 🍁 (@swiftsinautumn) October 3, 2018

READ MORE: Dave Grohl invites blind 10-year-old rocker on stage to play with Foo Fighters

Since word of her story went viral, Bartell’s campaign continues to grow. You can help the Bartells here.

As of this writing, more than 65 per cent of the goal has been reached.

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca

Follow @adamrwallis