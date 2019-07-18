‘It Chapter Two’ trailer: Pennywise the Clown ups the brutality

The second trailer for It Chapter Two is here, and Pennywise the Clown has returned to haunt your dreams once again.

Pennywise the Clown terrorized the children in the first It movie, but now the demonic clown is haunting them in their adulthood 27 years later.

“Something happens to you when you leave this town. The farther away, the hazier it all gets. But me… I never left. I remember all of it,” a voice says at the beginning of the trailer.

“For 27 years, I’ve dreamed of you. I craved you. I missed you,” Pennywise the Clown says.

The movie follows the gang as they reunite in Derry to take on Pennywise one last time to silence him for good.

The child stars from the first film reprise their roles as the original Losers Club.

The older adult cast features James McAvoy as Bill, Bill Hader as Richie, Jay Ryan as Ben, James Ransone as Eddie, Isaiah Mustafa as Mike and Andy Bean as Stanley, along with Jessica Chastain as Beverly and Bill Skarsgård returning as Pennywise.

At an event for Comic-Con on Wednesday in San Diego, McAvoy, Hader and Chastain described the intensity of the shoot with director Andy Muschietti, who they say would not quit until he got the perfect shot.

Chastain recalled doing a scene with blood. She wasn’t supposed to get any on her face, but she protested and said: “No, let’s make it Carrie on steroids.” Later, “freezing and very uncomfortable” in a kiddie pool covered with the fake blood, she may have regretted her choice.

The cast joked that, throughout filming, they used a “record” amount of fake blood — 4,500 gallons (17,035 litres), according to Chastain.

McAvoy also talked about filming a particularly hair-raising scene in a hall of mirrors that he said was “like a nightmare … absolutely horrific. There was no fun in it.”

Hader said that Skarsgård is “super imposing in the costume.”

He continued: “He’s a super nice guy, but then when they say ‘action,’ it’s like a whole other being.”

“It’s like he was born to play Pennywise,” Hader added.

It Chapter Two arrives in theatres Sept. 6.

—With files from the Associated Press and Chris Jancelewicz