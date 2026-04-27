Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement

Rescue efforts reportedly suspended after cruise ship crew member fell overboard

By Rachel Goodman Global News
Posted April 27, 2026 4:28 pm
2 min read
FILE: After a long test run at the North Sea, the passenger ship 'Norwegian Breakaway' - the largest passenger ship ever to be built in Germany - returns to the warf Columbuskaje in Bremerhaven, Germany, 29 March 2013. View image in full screen
FILE: After a long test run at the North Sea, the passenger ship 'Norwegian Breakaway' — the largest passenger ship ever to be built in Germany —returns to the warf Columbuskaje in Bremerhaven, Germany, March 29, 2013. Photo by Ingo Wagner/picture alliance via Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Coast Guard rescuers in New England have reportedly called off a search for a cruise ship crew member who fell off a Norwegian vessel on its way to Boston from Bermuda.

Rescue staff were searching on Sunday off the coast of Massachusetts near Cape Cod after an overboard announcement was issued to passengers, according to U.S. media reports.

Click to play video: '5-year-old girl fell overboard on Disney cruise due to her mom, police allege'
5-year-old girl fell overboard on Disney cruise due to her mom, police allege
Story continues below advertisement

The U.S. Coast Guard Sector Southeastern New England received a report that a Norwegian Breakaway crew member was seen on a security camera falling from the ship into the ocean about 19 kilometres off the coast of Wellfleet in Cape Cod,  CBS News and People reported.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The vessel was returning to Boston from a seven-day round-trip cruise to Bermuda.

A passenger reportedly told CBS’s local Boston affiliate that a shipwide announcement was made informing everyone that a person was overboard and that lifeboats were launched.

In a statement to the outlet, the cruiseliner said, “Upon confirming the incident, the vessel immediately informed the United States Coast Guard Marine Rescue Coordination Center, and a coordinated search and rescue operation was initiated.”

“The United States Coast Guard has taken over the search and rescue operation and released the vessel to continue the voyage. The safety, security, and well-being of our crew is our highest priority. Our thoughts are with the crew member’s family during this difficult time,” it continued.

According to the cruise tracking website CruiseMapper, the U.S. Coast Guard sent several helicopters to assist with the search, along with a crew from Coast Guard Station Provincetown early Sunday morning.

Search and rescue efforts were suspended on Sunday afternoon, shortly after the cruise docked at Black Falcon Terminal in Boston, and passenger embarkation procedures were delayed, CBS News and CruiseMapper reported.

Story continues below advertisement

The identity of the person who fell overboard has not been released.

Global News contacted the U.S. Coast Guard and Norwegian Breakaway for statements but could not independently verify the reports.

A passenger named Rebecca Durandisse, who told the Boston affiliate she was from Massachusetts and in her room aboard the ship when the incident occurred, said, “It’s very heartbreaking. [Sunday] morning they ended up saying that someone went over, a crew [member] went over the ledge,” she said.

“I was in my estate room, lying in bed. I was drifting off to sleep when I noticed a light go on that woke me up, because I had my window open. And then I heard some loud noises,” Durandisse continued.

According to the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), between 2009 and 2019, about 19 to 25 overboard incidents were reported annually worldwide.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices