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1 comment

  1. James S
    April 28, 2026 at 10:48 am

    All I can say is Canada better get the oil out and refine it now. Enough reliance on all the rest of the garbage. DO CANADA FIRST! Then sell to the freakin world!
    Get rid of Smith. The oil in the ground is for ALL OF CANADA!! Not just her and her damned wannabe kingdom!

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World

UAE leaves OPEC as Strait of Hormuz oil crisis drags on

By Maha El Dahan Reuters
Posted April 28, 2026 9:01 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'U.S. mulls Iran’s peace proposal'
U.S. mulls Iran’s peace proposal
WATCH ABOVE: U.S. mulls Iran's peace proposal
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The United Arab Emirates said on Tuesday it was quitting OPEC and OPEC+, dealing a heavy blow to the oil exporting groups and their de facto leader, Saudi Arabia, at a time when the Iran war has caused a historic energy shock and unsettled the global economy.

The loss of the UAE, a longstanding OPEC member, could create disarray and weaken the group, which has usually sought to show a united front despite internal disagreements over a range of issues from geopolitics to production quotas.

UAE Energy Minister Suhail Mohamed al-Mazrouei told Reuters the decision was taken after a careful look at the regional power’s energy strategies.

Asked whether the UAE consulted with Saudi Arabia, he said the UAE did not raise the issue with any other country.

“This is a policy decision, it has been done after a careful look at current and future policies related to level of production,” said the energy minister.

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Click to play video: 'Iran, U.S. in standoff over Strait of Hormuz control'
Iran, U.S. in standoff over Strait of Hormuz control

OPEC Gulf producers have already been struggling to ship exports through the Strait of Hormuz, a chokepoint between Iran and Oman through which a fifth of the world’s crude oil and liquefied natural gas normally passes, because of Iranian threats and attacks against vessels.

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Mazrouei said the move would not have a huge impact on the market because of the situation in the strait.

But the UAE exit from OPEC represents a win for U.S. President Donald Trump, who has accused the organization of “ripping off the rest of the world” by inflating oil prices.

Trump has also linked U.S. military support for the Gulf with oil prices, saying that while the U.S. defends OPEC members they “exploit this by imposing high oil prices.”

The move came after the UAE, a regional business hub and one of Washington’s most important allies, criticized fellow Arab states for not doing enough to protect it from numerous Iranian attacks during the war.

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Anwar Gargash, the diplomatic adviser for the UAE president, criticized the Arab and Gulf response to the Iranian attacks in a session at the Gulf Influencers Forum on Monday.

“The Gulf Cooperation Council countries supported each other logistically, but politically and militarily, I think their position has been the weakest historically,” Gargash said.

“I expect this weak stance from the Arab League and I am not surprised by it, but I haven’t expected it from the (Gulf) Cooperation Council and I am surprised by it,” he said.

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