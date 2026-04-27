Air Canada announces its first lie-flat seats on new aircraft

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Air Canada has unveiled lie-flat seats on a single-aisle aircraft, a first both for the airline and in Canada.

The Canadian airline has acquired 30 of its first Airbus A321XLR, a single-aisle aircraft that will have 14 lie-flat seats that will be available in signature class, according to an April 24 press release.

The new aircraft will also be capable of flying longer routes “efficiently and with greater passenger comfort.”

“Equipped with a quieter, more comfortable cabin when compared to previous generation aircraft, this game-changing aircraft will shortly be deployed across the Atlantic from Montréal and Toronto, while also becoming a staple on key North American transcontinental markets,” Mark Galardo, executive vice-president, chief commercial officer and president of cargo at Air Canada, said in the press release.

View image in full screen Air Canada unveils new cabin seats. (Air Canada Media)

“Supporting our fleet modernization, continued network growth, and an elevated onboard experience, the arrival of the Airbus A321XLR marks a transformative moment for Air Canada.”

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The move by Air Canada follows similar announcements by two other North American airlines.

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Delta One is offering “spacious lie-flat seats with direct aisle access” on Boeing 757-200 aircraft, stating that the mattress pad, “already available on flights over 12 hours, has been a popular addition with customers who appreciate the dual-use as either a mattress pad or lumbar pillow.”

United Airlines is also set to launch its new “Relax Row” in 2027, a dedicated row of three economy seats that can convert into a lie-flat, mattress-like surface after takeoff. This is set to be the first lie-flat economy option in North America.

Air New Zealand also announced on April 14 that the airline would be adding bunk beds on its new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner flights.

Referred to as an Economy Skynest, the bunk bed areas are set to include a mattress with bedding, a privacy curtain, lighting, personal stowage, USB charging and ventilation.

The bunk beds will be available on some flights between New York and Auckland.