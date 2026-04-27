Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


1 comment

  1. John Doe
    April 27, 2026 at 3:07 pm

    Absolutely no mention of price. Great journalism.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Air Canada announces its first lie-flat seats on new aircraft

By Adriana Fallico Global News
Posted April 27, 2026 2:30 pm
2 min read
Air Canada plane landing View image in full screen
An Air Canada Boeing 787 aircraft on approach to land at Vancouver International Airport passes in the distance behind cherry blossom trees, in Richmond, B.C., on Tuesday, March 31, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Air Canada has unveiled lie-flat seats on a single-aisle aircraft, a first both for the airline and in Canada.

The Canadian airline has acquired 30 of its first Airbus A321XLR, a single-aisle aircraft that will have 14 lie-flat seats that will be available in signature class, according to an April 24 press release.

The new aircraft will also be capable of flying longer routes “efficiently and with greater passenger comfort.”

“Equipped with a quieter, more comfortable cabin when compared to previous generation aircraft, this game-changing aircraft will shortly be deployed across the Atlantic from Montréal and Toronto, while also becoming a staple on key North American transcontinental markets,” Mark Galardo, executive vice-president, chief commercial officer and president of cargo at Air Canada, said in the press release.

New Air Canada seats View image in full screen
Air Canada unveils new cabin seats. (Air Canada Media)

“Supporting our fleet modernization, continued network growth, and an elevated onboard experience, the arrival of the Airbus A321XLR marks a transformative moment for Air Canada.”

Story continues below advertisement

The move by Air Canada follows similar announcements by two other North American airlines.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Delta One is offering “spacious lie-flat seats with direct aisle access” on Boeing 757-200 aircraft, stating that the mattress pad, “already available on flights over 12 hours, has been a popular addition with customers who appreciate the dual-use as either a mattress pad or lumbar pillow.”

United Airlines is also set to launch its new “Relax Row” in 2027, a dedicated row of three economy seats that can convert into a lie-flat, mattress-like surface after takeoff. This is set to be the first lie-flat economy option in North America.

Air New Zealand also announced on April 14 that the airline would be adding bunk beds on its new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner flights.

Referred to as an Economy Skynest, the bunk bed areas are set to include a mattress with bedding, a privacy curtain, lighting, personal stowage, USB charging and ventilation.

The bunk beds will be available on some flights between New York and Auckland.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices