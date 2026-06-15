‘More than just a roof’: New housing for Winnipeg women fleeing violence unveiled

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Downtown Winnipeg’s new income-based transitional housing for women escaping domestic violence is fully occupied, with an additional facility set for completion in the coming weeks, the Manitoba government announced.

Standing Eagle, the first of the two projects, opened last January and has 11 units – five two-bedroom homes and six three-bedroom homes, the province said in a news release.

The second building, the 15-unit Morning Light will be ready for occupants in its studio, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom units at the end of June. The province said it does not expect the facility to be fully occupied until the end of July.

Both buildings will serve women and children in Winnipeg as they escape and heal from domestic violence, it continued.

“These projects represent more than just bricks and mortar. They represent safety, healing, dignity and hope,” Manitoba Minister of Housing, Addictions and Homelessness Bernadette Smith told reporters at the announcement from Morning Light on Monday.

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“Housing is a foundation for well-being. When women and children are fleeing violence, they need more than just a roof over their heads. They need stable housing, supports, and (the) opportunity to rebuild their life. That is exactly what these two projects are delivering.”

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Tenants in the transitional housing will pay income-based, below-market rental rates, meaning they will pay what they can afford for their six-to 24-month stay, the province said.

“Projects like this remind us why affordable housing matters,” said Winnipeg city councillor Evan Duncan. “Behind every new unit is a person, a family, and an opportunity for a better future.”

While staying at the homes, residents will have access to an array of on-site supports, including some tailored to survivors of violence.

“Safety, planning, counselling, legal assistance, childcare, employment support, and other services help residents move from crisis towards stability and independence,” Duncan said.

Both housing projects were jointly funded with the federal government.

The yet-to-be-opened Morning Light housing facility received $3.4 million from Ottawa, according to Monday’s announcement.

In addition, the Manitoba Housing and Renewal Corporation contributed $2.25 million to that building, and the city of Winnipeg provided $965,000, according to a news release.

Standing Eagle received $4.7 million of federal funds in 2023, as part of an $11.6 million investment in housing in Winnipeg via the rapid housing initiative. Money from the city, province, and community organizations were also used to fund the construction of the Standing Eagle building.

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Combined, both buildings will house 26 units.