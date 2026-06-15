Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Winnipegger honours father with Manitoba Marathon donations

By Teagan Rasche Global News
Posted June 15, 2026 5:28 pm
2 min read
Kiera Wortley is just days away from running the half marathon at the Manitoba Marathon. View image in full screen
Kiera Wortley is just days away from running the half marathon at the Manitoba Marathon. Teagan Rasche/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Manitoba Marathon feels like a second celebration of life for Kiera Wortley’s dad.

“This was just a weekend that meant so much. Father’s Day was always Manitoba Marathon in my memory so it’ll be a really big day, a really emotional day,” Kiera said.

Kiera always did the race with her dad, Adrian. She lost her dad just 2.5 months ago. He was a pillar in her life who inspired her to run.

“Very kind, very curious person. Always self-driven. He did a lot of halfs, three fulls, and he loved it. Running was one of his very favourite things,” Kiera said.

While Kiera will miss having him alongside her at the starting line, his memory will live on.

The full marathon recovery area is dedicated to him this year.

Story continues below advertisement

“He lead that space as a volunteer and board member for a few years and we loved it. It was so fun, we would volunteer with him,” Kiera said.

Winnipegger honours father with Manitoba Marathon donations - image View image in full screen

Following his passing, the Wortleys wrote in his obituary:

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Manitoba Marathon in Adrian’s honour.”

“Family and friends were able to donate to help more kids who maybe wouldn’t have gotten to run otherwise get out to race in the 5k,” Kiera said.

Because of the funds raised, 85 kids will get the opportunity to run the 5k, with transportation included.

“It was definitely more that I ever imagined,” Kiera said.

Wortley will take her extra motivation and join a record number of athletes at the Manitoba Marathon on Sunday. Manitoba Marathon executive director, Rachel Munday, says there’s about a 25 per cent increase in registrations.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s really fun for everyone working in the running industry for running to be fun and see not just new runners, but the diversity of new runners, younger runners, people of all ages and abilities coming out and really celebrating being able to run and be part of a community,” Munday said.

From first timers to veterans to those racing for fun or to place, the Manitoba Marathon is always a weekend to remember.

“I’m excited to get out there and run and run with him in a way, also,” Wortley said.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices