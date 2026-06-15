Winnipegger honours father with Manitoba Marathon donations

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The Manitoba Marathon feels like a second celebration of life for Kiera Wortley’s dad.

“This was just a weekend that meant so much. Father’s Day was always Manitoba Marathon in my memory so it’ll be a really big day, a really emotional day,” Kiera said.

Kiera always did the race with her dad, Adrian. She lost her dad just 2.5 months ago. He was a pillar in her life who inspired her to run.

“Very kind, very curious person. Always self-driven. He did a lot of halfs, three fulls, and he loved it. Running was one of his very favourite things,” Kiera said.

While Kiera will miss having him alongside her at the starting line, his memory will live on.

The full marathon recovery area is dedicated to him this year.

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“He lead that space as a volunteer and board member for a few years and we loved it. It was so fun, we would volunteer with him,” Kiera said.

Following his passing, the Wortleys wrote in his obituary:

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“In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Manitoba Marathon in Adrian’s honour.”

“Family and friends were able to donate to help more kids who maybe wouldn’t have gotten to run otherwise get out to race in the 5k,” Kiera said.

Because of the funds raised, 85 kids will get the opportunity to run the 5k, with transportation included.

“It was definitely more that I ever imagined,” Kiera said.

Wortley will take her extra motivation and join a record number of athletes at the Manitoba Marathon on Sunday. Manitoba Marathon executive director, Rachel Munday, says there’s about a 25 per cent increase in registrations.

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“It’s really fun for everyone working in the running industry for running to be fun and see not just new runners, but the diversity of new runners, younger runners, people of all ages and abilities coming out and really celebrating being able to run and be part of a community,” Munday said.

From first timers to veterans to those racing for fun or to place, the Manitoba Marathon is always a weekend to remember.

“I’m excited to get out there and run and run with him in a way, also,” Wortley said.