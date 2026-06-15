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Crime

Threats against Regina airport deemed unfounded as police probe incident

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted June 15, 2026 5:30 pm
1 min read
The Regina International Airport is shown on Thursday Feb. 18, 2021. View image in full screen
The Regina International Airport is shown on Thursday Feb. 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Bell
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Multiple threats made towards Regina International Airport have been deemed unfounded by Regina police and officers are now searching for the suspect or suspects.

Police received a call shortly before 1:30 p.m. Monday regarding multiple threats, the force said.

Officers quickly arrived on scene and began an investigation which determined the threats appear to be unfounded. Police said activities at the airport are returning to normal.

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James Bogusz, president and CEO for the Regina Airport Authority, said in an email that while it was a “non-event,” internal teams were notified of the nature of the concern in case further response was needed.

“There were no impacts at YQR in terms of operation,” Bogusz said.

“Unfortunately threats against major infrastructure like airports do occur time to time, and we work with the RPS (Regina Police Service) for any matters like this.”

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The investigation is ongoing as police work to hold the person or people responsible for making the threats.

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