Former Canucks broadcaster, NHL goaltender John Garrett dead at 74

John Garrett, a former NHL goaltender and longtime hockey broadcaster, has died. He was 74.
Sportsnet announced Tuesday that Garrett died suddenly, and no cause of death was provided.
Born in Trenton, Ont., he played professionally from 1971 to 1985, with stints with the Vancouver Canucks, Quebec Nordiques and Hartford Whalers.
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He was Vancouver’s lone representative at the 1983 NHL all-star game and was favoured for MVP honours before Wayne Gretzky scored four times in the final 10 minutes.
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He moved into broadcasting after his playing career and worked on CBC’s Hockey Night in Canada before joining Sportsnet.
Garrett spent more than two decades as the colour commentator for Canucks regional TV broadcasts.
He retired from that role after the 2022-23 NHL season.
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