‘Bachelor’ creator Mike Fleiss accused of attacking pregnant wife

NOTE: This article contains graphic, sexual language that some readers may find offensive and disturbing. Please read at your own discretion.

The Bachelor and The Bachelorette creator Mike Fleiss, 55, has been accused by his pregnant wife of attacking her earlier in July.

Laura Fleiss, 31, filed a restraining order at the Los Angeles County Courthouse against her husband on Tuesday, detailing the alleged attack she said happened at their home in Hawaii on July 4, according to CBS Los Angeles.

According to documents obtained by the Hollywood Reporter, Laura accused Mike of attacking her over the July Fourth weekend because she would not get an abortion, which he allegedly demanded.

READ MORE: ‘Hustlers’ trailer: Jennifer Lopez leads stripper heist movie

The couple has a four-year-old son named Ben together, and Laura is currently pregnant with their second child.

In the documents, Laura claimed that before the pair got married, they had agreed to have only one child. She alleged that Mike became enraged upon hearing the news of her second pregnancy.

According to the filing, he allegedly told her: “If you have an abortion, then we can just go back to the way we were.”

In the documents, Laura also alleged that her husband said: “The next time I see you, I don’t want to see your stomach” and that he told her he was going to “shove her down the stairs.”

READ MORE: Croatia’s Fresh Island festival evacuated as massive fire breaks out

Laura, who won the Miss America beauty pageant in 2012, said in the filing: “This was not the first time he had threatened a divorce during our marriage, but now, he was using this threat as leverage to force me to have an abortion. In addition, on July 4th, Mike made the following statements to me: ‘I am cutting you off financially Monday morning’; ‘You are paying for everything with your money’; ‘Next time I see you, I don’t want to see your stomach’; and ‘You have a choice, you can choose. Have an abortion or go back to Wisconsin, but you are not taking Ben.'”

CBS Los Angeles reported that the documents claim Mike threw his wife against the wall and that photos allegedly show him pulling her hair.

A temporary restraining order for Laura was granted and will remain in effect until a hearing date set for Aug. 6, according to Entertainment Tonight. Mike must stay 100 yards (300 feet) from Laura and their son, and he must move out of their home.

READ MORE: Netflix removes graphic suicide scene from ’13 Reasons Why’ Season 1

Mike reportedly filed for divorce from Laura on July 10, citing irreconcilable differences.

A spokesperson for Warner Bros. released a statement, saying: “We are aware of these serious allegations and are looking into them.”

According to People, Mike filed his own declaration, in which he denied Laura’s claims, stating: “I have not hurt, attacked, or attempted to physically harm Laura or our child, Benjamin Fleiss ‘Ben,’ in any way.”

The couple met in 2012 when Laura was a participant in the Miss America pageant and Mike was a judge.

They were married in 2014.

If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse or is involved in an abusive situation, please visit the Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime for help. They are also reachable toll-free at 1-877-232-2610.