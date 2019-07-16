Croatia’s Fresh Island festival evacuated as massive fire breaks out

Thousands of people were evacuated from a festival area on a Croatian island after a fire broke out in a nearby forested area.

Croatian police say the fire took hold early on Tuesday close to the beach clubs where the Fresh Island festival was taking place.

The festival is described on its website as “the hottest urban, hip hop & RnB experience on the beautiful island of Pag.”

A statement from festival organizers said no one was injured and the fire is under control.

The Fresh Island festival page released a statement, which read: “Due to the fire behind the far side of Zrće, we have paused tonight’s performance under instruction from the police and fire service as a safety precaution. Security have escorted fans to the beach and parking behind Noa Club and will direct people to shuttle buses leaving from the top of Noa Club parking near the main road to take people to Novalja town.

“We advise everyone to please use the buses provided to get back to the town. The safety of everyone at the festival is our utmost priority, and we appreciate everyone’s patience during this time,” the statement concluded.

The Zrće beach on the island of Pag is famous for summer festivals and parties.

Rapper Tyga was set to headline an event at Papaya nightclub, along with rapper NOT3S.

NOT3S tweeted: “They are saying I can’t perform. I’m backstage been here since 12:30 am…”

They are saying I can’t perform 🤷🏾‍♂️ I’m backstage been here since 12:30am…….. https://t.co/LKZs96wbvk — Not3s (@Not3sofficial) July 16, 2019

Many festivalgoers took to social media on July 15 to share videos of the fire.

The wildfire at Fresh Island Festival right now is mad. Whole thing been locked off pic.twitter.com/qUCu2QPodw — Chloe Foskett (@ChloeeeeF) July 16, 2019

Fresh Island is lit. I mean on fire pic.twitter.com/g4GXsfQXfF — 9bills.co.uk (@9bills) July 15, 2019

Ohhh at least I got to enjoy #freshisland … pic.twitter.com/WZ5hVHPOMy — seb (@shh360) July 16, 2019

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire.

—With files from the Associated Press