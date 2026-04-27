Shakira crew member dead after accident during stage assembly

Send this page to someone via email

A crew member helping to assemble the stage for Shakira’s upcoming concert in Brazil has died following an accident on Sunday, according to event organizers.

“The event organizers confirm that an accident this Sunday afternoon (April 26th) tragically claimed the life of a professional who was working on assembling the structures for the show,” event organizers said in a statement shared to social media ahead of Shakira’s May 2 concert in Rio.

“First responders provided initial care at the scene, and the Fire Department was immediately called to transport the patient. Unfortunately, the professional passed away at the hospital.

“At this time, we are providing all support, comfort, and solidarity to the responsible company, its team, and the victim’s family.”

View image in full screen Workers prepare the stage for a concert by Colombian pop star Shakira at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Monday, April 27, 2026. AP Photo/Bruna Prado

The local fire brigade (CBMERJ) confirmed to Global News that the crew member suffered “crushing injuries to his lower limbs in a lifting system.”

Story continues below advertisement

“Firefighters from the ambulance of the 3rd Marine Group (GMAR-Copacabana) immediately began pre-hospital care for the victim, who was transported to Miguel Couto Municipal Hospital. Despite the efforts of the rescue teams, the death was confirmed,” the statement added.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The state fire brigade confirmed to Reuters that the worker died after being injured ‌during the assembly of a stage for a ​public concert featuring the Colombian ​pop star in ⁠Rio de Janeiro.

Shakira has not addressed the accident publicly.

Global News has reached out to Shakira’s representative for further comment.

In a post on Saturday, Shakira said she was “Prepping so many surprises for you: guest artists, new wardrobe, songs you’ll love to hear.”

Story continues below advertisement

Shakira is set to perform on Saturday at ​what ​has ⁠become a major event in Rio de ​Janeiro, which has ​previously ⁠attracted millions of tourists to watch famous performers ⁠present ​free concerts on ​Brazil’s iconic Copacabana beach.

— with files from Reuters