‘It: Chapter 2’ trailer: Pennywise the Clown is back to terrorize the town

The first trailer for horror movie follow-up It: Chapter 2 starts off relatively harmless.

It shows an adult Beverly (Jessica Chastain) returning to her childhood house in her hometown of Derry, 27 years after the events of the first movie, It.

In a nearly step-by-step recreation of the scene from the 1990 TV movie, Beverly is invited into the home by Mrs. Kersh, who is clearly not the kind, elderly woman she appears to be.

Things get creepier and creepier as the visit goes on until full-on terror sets in — when Beverly realizes that the woman is, in fact, Pennywise the Clown, the evil entity that plagued her and her friends when they were kids.

This time around, the studio looks to have upped the scary factor, with a lot of grotesquerie and disturbing imagery. The older adult cast features James McAvoy as Bill, Bill Hader as Richie, Jay Ryan as Ben, James Ransone as Eddie, Isaiah Mustafa as Mike and Andy Bean as Stanley, along with Chastain as Beverly. Of course, Bill Skarsgård is back as the terrifying Pennywise.

The movie follows the gang as they reunite in Derry to take on Pennywise one last time to silence him for good.

Watch the trailer up top, if you dare.

It: Chapter 2 hits theatres across Canada on Sept. 6, 2019.