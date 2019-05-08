Stephen King touts ‘It: Chapter 2,’ putting Port Hope back into the spotlight

Pennywise the murdering clown will soon be back on the big screen and, with him, the town of Port Hope, Ont.

Many of the horror film’s scenes for It: Chapter 2 were filmed in Port Hope last year, including shots of the infamous clown atop a Paul Bunyan statue that was situated near the town hall.

On Tuesday, the master of horror, Stephen King, tweeted to fans that the film’s trailer would be released on Thursday at noon. It is based on King’s bestselling 1986 novel about a clown who terrorizes a group of children in a town in Maine.

It: Chapter 1 was released in 2017, and many of its scenes were shot in Port Hope. The movie garnered more than $700 million globally, becoming the highest-grossing horror movie of all time.

“I’ve seen it, and it’s terrific,” King tweeted about the sequel. “The trailer is coming Thursday, at noon. You’ll float.”

Actors including James McAvoy (Bill Denbrough), Bill Hader (Richie Tozier) and Jessica Chastain (Beverly Marsh) were spotted by fans during filming last July in Port Hope.

It: Chapter 2 is directed by Andy Muschietti and takes place nearly three decades after the events of the first film, according to the movie’s website.

The move is set to hit theatres on Sept. 6.

