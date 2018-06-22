Over 1000 people show up to job fair in Port Hope for film ‘Largo’

Marc Rubin traveled 10 hours to Port Hope for a chance at fame. He was applying at a job fair in Port Hope looking for extras to take part in the film “Largo.”

“I am a huge fan of it and my friends like to say that I’m obsessed,” said Rubin.

More than 1000 people lined up outside of the old Canadian Tire in Port Hope — many believe this film is the sequel to the film “It” that was also filmed in Port Hope in 2016 — an adaptation a Stephen King horror novel.

“I saw it 21 times, only five times in theatre though,” said Rubin.

The last time the production company was here, Kevin Narraway, the manager of marketing for Port Hope Tourism, says filming generated about $500,000 for the municipality. This time, he says it could be close to $ 1,000,000.

“It’s great for the town, it’s great for the community, they draw a lot of business to the town itself and we are looking forward to it,” said George Kallonakis, owner of Olympus Burger in Port Hope.

The movie is being produced by Warner Brothers, and New Line Entertainment and will feature a number of Port Hope locations.

The production company has given the city notice and permits will be issued next week.

As far as Rubin goes, he was told they don’t accept Americans.

“I knew that it was unlikely but I didn’t know that it was just going to be a flat out ‘no’ because I’m American.”

The filming will begin on July 20 and go until October but the bulk of the shooting taking place in September.