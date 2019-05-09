Johnny Galecki posts emotional ‘Big Bang Theory’ set breakdown video as series comes to an end

The Big Bang Theory finale is quickly approaching, but Johnny Galecki has already revealed the teardown of the set and apartment 4A.

Galecki, who plays Leonard Hofstadter on the show, shared a video Tuesday on Instagram of the crew taking down the set on the Warner Bros. sound stage.

“Breaking down the @bigbangtheory_cbs sets on Warner Bros Stage 25. Coincidental soundtrack apropos,” Galecki wrote.

The final episode of Big Bang Theory filmed last week and is scheduled to air on May 16.

“This show has touched so many hearts,” an emotional Kaley Cuoco told the fans who filled a Warner Bros. sound stage on Tuesday. She shared a comment made by series creator Chuck Lorre at a reading of the final script: “The Big Bang Theory will live on in our hearts forever.”

Galecki, who plays the husband of Cuoco’s Penny, thanked the audience and called the top-rated comedy’s 12-season run “a dream come true for all of us.”

Jim Parsons, who stars as awkward genius Sheldon Cooper, had a key fan in attendance: his mother, Judy Parsons. The actor, a four-time Emmy winner for the role, looked relaxed and even broke into a few dance moves between shots.

The cast, including Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar and Melissa Rauch, lingered after taking their final bows. Mayim Bialik, who plays neuroscientist Amy Farrah Fowler, hugged Lorre tightly on the stage, which was named after the series last February. A plaque outside the building commemorates other projects filmed there, from movie classic Casablanca to the TV series Cheyenne in the 1950s and ’60s.

The celebration continued Wednesday as the stars put their handprints in cement at the TCL Chinese Theatre, a nearly century-old Hollywood salute to its famous citizens.

—With files from the Associated Press