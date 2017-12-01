Kaley Cuoco is engaged to Karl Cook

Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook are engaged.

Cook posted a video on his Instagram account Thursday of a tearful Cuoco flashing a diamond ring on her finger.

Cuoco was shouting “we’re engaged” before officially accepting Cook’s proposal with a loud “Yes.” Thursday also happened to be Cuoco’s 32nd birthday.

The 26-year-old Cook said in the caption of the video that the engagement comes after nearly two years of dating.

“Well after nearly two years I finally got up the courage to ask her to marry me,” Cook’s post began.

He added: “This is the best night of my life and I think the video shows it is the best night for Kaley as well… she said yes!”

“Still crying every part of this night has been perfection just like you @mrtankcook I love you forever!” Cuoco captioned the same video on her social media.

Cook also shared a close-up shot of the pear-shaped diamond ring he presented to Cuoco.

“I am so so so happy. Thank you @nadis_diamonds for making the greatest ring I could hope for. Absolutely brilliant. Thank you thank you,” he said.

Hours before sharing the proposal on social media, Cook teased Cuoco with a fake ring while shopping at Target.

“On my loves birthday I got her everything she has always wanted….now judging by her face maybe not, it’s the thought that counts right,” he shared.

Cook is a professional equestrian and the son of Intuit co-founder Scott Cook. Cuoco has starred as Penny on The Big Bang Theory since the sitcom’s debut in 2007.

The couple started dating in spring 2016 and made their first public appearance as a couple in September that same year on the red carpet at the Longines Masters Los Angeles Gala in Long Beach, Calif.

Cuoco split from her husband Ryan Sweeting in 2015, filing for divorce after 21 months of marriage. The proceedings were finalized in May 2016.

—With files from the Associated Press