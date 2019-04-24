Summer movies 2019: ‘The Lion King,’ ‘Rocketman’ and sequels aplenty

Summer is at our doorstep, and along with the warmer weather and sunshine, it’s almost time for all the summer movie blockbusters to hit theatres.

As we’ve seen over the past several years, summer has become very sequel-heavy, and 2019 doesn’t differ from this trend. From the next chapter of John Wick to Toy Story 4, there’s a lot of anticipation for the follow-ups.

It’s also shaping up to be a nostalgic summer, with remakes of Disney classics The Lion King and Aladdin coming to theatres — both live-action.

Of course, what would blockbuster season be without some superheroes? The long-awaited Avengers: Endgame starts off the summer, and Spider-Man: Far From Home swoops into the cinema.

These, plus many more, are set to entertain us as the heat creeps back into our lives. Here are some of 2019’s most anticipated movies of the summer. (And yes, summer starts early this year at the cinema!)

April 26

Avengers: Endgame



The last movie in the Avengers franchise, this absolute juggernaut starts off the summer movie season. Featuring the adventures of a zillion superheroes, Endgame runs for longer than three hours and will let audiences know the fate of their favourites.

May 17

John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum



This Keanu Reeves vehicle is all action and very little talk, which is probably for the best. Starring our favourite Canuck actor, John Wick movies usually feature some amazing fight and car-chase scenes, enough to keep you riveted when the story and dialogue fall flat.

May 24

Brightburn



A loving couple wants a baby. One night an object from outer space crash-lands in their backyard, bringing them the child they’ve always dreamed of. As the boy ages, however, some things start changing and going awry. Does he have powers? Is he evil? Is he controllable? Better watch and find out.

Aladdin



A kids’ favourite from the ’90s, Aladdin is one of the most highly anticipated movies of the summer. While reactions have been harsh from fans and critics since the trailers dropped (mostly aimed at the new genie, played by Will Smith), it’ll still be a curiosity to see it transfer from cartoon to real-life.

May 31

Godzilla: King of the Monsters



This next movie in the Godzilla franchise features not only the gargantuan beast, but several other famed monsters including Rodan, Mothra and King Ghidorah, ready for battle. With incredible-looking effects and starring Stranger Things actor Millie Bobby Brown, expect this to be one of the biggest movies this summer.

Ma



We’re used to seeing Octavia Spencer playing a kind, loving person, but in Ma, she’s definitely more sinister. After inviting some local teens into her house to party, she begins to get clingy and somehow infiltrates all of their lives. But who is she and what is she trying to do? From Blumhouse Productions, Ma is guaranteed to be a modern scarefest.

Rocketman



Elton John is a storied figure in music, and Rocketman seeks to tell the story of his rocket (sorry) to fame. It’s anyone’s guess how accurate it’ll be (especially following the historically inaccurate Bohemian Rhapsody), but John was larger than life and arguably more ingrained in pop culture, so there may be more pressure to get things right. Also, it’s been given an R rating for sexual content, so already it’s ahead of Rhapsody, which was a safe PG-13.

June 7

The Secret Life of Pets 2



Everybody fell in love with the first movie of this animated franchise, when we discovered what our little fur babies do when we’re away or at work. This time around, Jack Russell terrier Max has to deal with his owner’s new life: she gets married and has a child, which impacts the pair’s relationship.

Dark Phoenix



The 12th installment of the X-Men franchise, this movie focuses specifically on Jean Grey, previously played by Famke Janssen and now taken over by Sophie Turner. Taking place in the early ’90s (what isn’t these days?), the X-Men are hit by a solar flare, causing Grey to lose control and transform into the all-powerful Phoenix.

June 14

Shaft



You may have forgotten that another Shaft movie came out in 2000 starring Samuel L. Jackson, and here we are again in 2019. Meant to be a sequel, in this film we meet John “JJ” Shaft Jr., who will undoubtedly carry on his father’s torch of constant cool. Also they fight some crimes together or something.

Men in Black: International



We’ve seen neither hide nor hair of the Men in Black since 2012, when MiB 3 was released in theatres. Now, it’ll feature a whole new crop. Say goodbye to Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones — who’ve aged out of the series, though don’t be surprised if there are cameos — and say hello to Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson, your new alien-fighting duo.

June 21

Child’s Play



Instead of being possessed by a serial killer’s soul — the plot of the 1988 original Child’s Play — Chucky the doll’s violent tendencies are caused by a defect in the toy’s programming code. It is 2019, after all, and the idea of a robot toy being evil based on a technological glitch is very contemporary. Get ready for another generation of traumatized children.

Toy Story 4



It’s been a decade since we last saw Woody and Buzz Lightyear, but they’re back in what’s sure to be another heartstring tugger. A new toy, Forky, joins the gang, and before long they’re all off on a road trip. Imagine the adventures and mischief they’ll get up to in the world…

July 5

Spider-Man: Far From Home



“Far from home” is right — Peter Parker and his pals head off to Europe for a vacation where he encounters Nick Fury, who (of course) saddles him with a new mission: to help figure out why several monsters are randomly attacking innocent people.

July 19

The Lion King



Disney’s familiar tale of a young lion set adrift after the death of his father (at his own hand paw, or so he thinks) is being reborn in live-action format, and even if you think it looks terrible, you’ll most likely go to see it, just for nostalgia purposes.

July 26

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood



Quentin Tarantino’s latest offering features a stacked cast, and the saturated, out-there trailer helped stoke interest in this sure-to-be swears-and-violence fest. As for plot, the movie follows a washed-up TV actor and his stunt double as they try to make it in Hollywood.

August 2

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw



Yep, this franchise isn’t going anywhere. The only notable difference this time is that Furious regulars Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez are nowhere to be found. Hobbs & Shaw focuses on Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s and Jason Statham’s characters as they take on a new baddie.

The New Mutants



This movie has been in the works for some time, but this summer it’s upon us, meant to be the final film in the X-Men franchise. With a similar throughline to the other movies, five young mutants are held in a secret facility where they discover their various abilities. Only together can they join forces and escape.

August 9

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark



For any person who read this book, or had it read to them as a child, Scary Stories will be a must-see, even if it’ll terrify you. The aesthetic is so perfectly Guillermo del Toro, who helped co-write the screenplay. Shot entirely in Toronto, the movie follows a group of teens forced to face their fears.

September 6

It: Chapter Two

[No trailer for the movie is available as of this writing.]

Speaking of teens facing their fears, It is returning at the beginning of September for Chapter Two. In the second part, the teens have grown into adults, but they’re still dealing with the trauma of Pennywise the Clown. They must return to Derry to kill him once and for all.

