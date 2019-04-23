Jim Carrey sends heartfelt message to Ariana Grande after she posts his quote on depression

Jim Carrey and Ariana Grande exchanged words of encouragement on Twitter over the weekend.

Grande took to Instagram on Saturday to declare her love for Carrey and revealing that her “first AIM username was jimcarreyfan42 when I was in like 4th grade.”

The 7 Rings singer also shared a black-and-white photo of the Bruce Almighty actor with his quote about depression.

“Depression is your body saying, ‘I don’t want to be this character anymore. I don’t want to hold up this avatar that you’ve created in the world. It’s too much for me,'” his quote said. “You should think of the word ‘depressed’ as ‘deep rest.’ Your body needs to be depressed. It needs deep rest from the character you’ve been trying to play.”

Carrey took notice of Grande’s tribute and responded to the Fake Smile singer on Twitter.

“@ArianaGrande I read your lovely mention of me and things I’ve said about depression. A brilliant teacher and friend, Jeff Foster was OG on the ‘Deep Rest’ concept. I admire your openness. I wish you freedom and peace. I feel blessed to have such a gifted admirer. Happy Easter!,” he wrote Sunday.

The 25-year-old singer responded writing, “i can’t process this or breathe hold on.”

After composing herself, Grande thanked Carrey for his “kindness.”

“thank u so much for your kindness. i don’t think u understand how much i adore u or what u mean to me. thank u for taking the time to share this w[with] me. you are such an inspiration. i can’t wait to tattoo this tweet to my forehead. sending you lots of love & all things happy,” Grande wrote back to Carrey.

She added: “jimcarreyfan42 is a very grateful girl rn [right now].”

The pair previously met in 2014, and Grande couldn’t hold back her tears when they hugged.

The NASA singer posted the encounter on Instagram at the time.

This isn’t the first time Grande has opened up about her mental health.

Earlier this month, Grande had shared photos on Instagram of her brain scan that she claims shows post-traumatic stress disorder.

After seeing the responses to the post, she shared a story on Instagram saying she’s doing her best.

“Didn’t mean to startle anyone with my brain thingy,” she wrote on Instagram. “I love science and seeing the physical reality of what’s going on in there was incredible to me. Someday, when I’m more healed up, we can talk more about it.”

Also between Coachella shows and the long-awaited Sweetener world tour, Grande took the time to speak openly to her fans via Instagram stories.

The series of videos featured the 25-year-old singer preaching the importance of self-care and staying on top of personal mental health while she waited for her mother in a car.

“I just wanted to say ‘hi’ and remind you guys to protect your peace, your space and your energy and to not forget to take care of yourselves,” she said.

WATCH BELOW: Ariana Grande talks mental health, finding peace

“We have a lot of work to do here and a lot of family, friends, love and important s**t to take care of,” she continued. “I just want to make sure that you don’t run yourself to the ground or exhaust yourself.”

“Remember to do things that are good for you and that you’re loved and you’re not alone. You deserve the best there is and I love you,” she added.

Grande said that because she has “a lot of f**kin’ followers,” she wanted to spread her inspiring message of positivity.

“I just wanted to send it your way and remind you that life’s beautiful if you allow it to be,” she continued.

“Life can be pretty heavy so if you’re going through it… everything is preparing you for something, making you stronger or presenting you with opportunities for growth,” she said.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.

— With files from Global News’ Adam Wallis