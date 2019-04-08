Ariana Grande posts inspirational message about self-care for fans

Between shows on the long-awaited Sweetener world tour, Ariana Grande took the time to speak openly to her fans via Instagram stories.

The series of videos featured the 25-year-old singer preaching the importance of self-care and staying on top of personal mental health while she waited for her mother in a car.

“I just wanted to say hi and remind you guys to protect your peace, your space and your energy and to not forget to take care of yourselves,” she said.

“We have a lot of work to do here and a lot of family, friends, love and important s**t to take care of,” she continued. “I just want to make sure that you don’t run yourself to the ground or exhaust yourself.”

Although it’s unusual for her to post videos of herself, Grande is known for staying active with her fans via social media.

After a rocky 2018, the “Arianators” have been persistent in checking on the star’s well-being. Now, it seems, she’s returning the favour.

“Remember to do things that are good for you and that you’re loved and you’re not alone. You deserve the best there is and I love you,” she added.

Grande said that because she has “a lot of f**kin’ followers,” she wanted to spread her inspiring message of positivity.

“I just wanted to send it your way and remind you that life’s beautiful if you allow it to be,” she continued.

“Life can be pretty heavy so if you’re going through it… everything is preparing you for something, making you stronger or presenting you with opportunities for growth,” she said.

This isn’t the first time the Bang Bang singer has addressed mental health. Late last year, she tweeted about the benefits of therapy to her fans.

“In all honesty, therapy has saved my life so many times,” she wrote. “If you’re afraid to ask for help, don’t be. You don’t have to be in constant pain.”

“You can process trauma,” Grande wrote, encouraging her fans to seek out help if they should ever need it.

Grande will return to Canada at the end of the month once again with the Sweetener world tour to celebrate her two latest albums, Sweetener (2018) and Thank U, Next (2019).

The 42-date tour hit Montreal and Toronto just last week and will stop by Edmonton and Vancouver on the April 25 and 27, respectively.

Remaining tickets for the critically acclaimed tour can still be purchased through the official Ariana Grande website.

Sweetener 2019 Canadian tour dates

April 25 — Edmonton, Alta. — Rogers Place

April 27 — Vancouver, B.C. — Rogers Arena

