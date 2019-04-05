Billboard Music Awards 2019: Cardi B leads with astounding 21 nominations

The reveal of this year’s Billboard Music Award nominees has landed Cardi B on top with 21 individual nominations across 18 separate categories.

That’s right, the 26-year-old rapper received nominations for both I Like It and Girls Like You in not only the “Top Hot 100 Song” category, but the “Top Selling Song” and “Top Collaboration” categories as well.

Although Cardi B has come out on top for this year’s nomination list, she is still behind record holders, Drake and The Chainsmokers — who received 22 nominations respectively in 2017.

This year, however, Drake tied his numbers with Texas-born rapper, Post Malone. They each received 17 nods.

Astroworld (2018) rapper Travis Scott, earned himself 12 nominations, while the late-XXXTentacion is up for 10 awards thanks to his first two records, 17 (2017) and ? (2018).

Ariana Grande follows the latter with nine nominations, including two from both fan-voted categories: “Top Social Artist” and “Chart Achievement.” The 25-year-old singer’s nods come from the success of her 2018 album, Sweetener.

Thanks to their Academy Award-nominated performances in the 2018 adaptation of A Star is Born, both Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper have been nominated for a number of Billboard Music Awards this year.

Taylor Swift — who actually holds the most Billboard Music Award wins of all time (23) — was also nominated for an additional two awards: “Top Female Artist” and “Top Touring Artist.”

The 2019 Billboard Music Awards will take place at the MGM Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nev., on Wednesday, May 1.

The event will be hosted by Kelly Clarkson and air live at 8 p.m. ET.

Major categories list and nominees

Top Artist:

Cardi B

Drake

Ariana Grande

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Top New Artist:

Bazzi

Juice Wrld

Lil Baby

Dua Lipa

Ella Mai

Billboard Chart Achievement Award:

Dan + Shay

Drake

Ariana Grande

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

Dua Lipa

Top Male Artist:

Drake

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Ed Sheeran

XXXTentacion

Top Female Artist:

Cardi B

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Ella Mai

Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group:

BTS

Dan + Shay

Imagine Dragons

Maroon 5

Panic! At The Disco

Top Billboard 200 Artist:

Drake

Ariana Grande

Post Malone

Travis Scott

XXXTentacion

Top Hot 100 Artist:

Cardi B

Drake

Ariana Grande

Juice Wrld

Post Malone

Top Streaming Songs Artist:

Cardi B

Drake

Ariana Grande

Post Malone

XXXTentacion

Top Song Sales Artist:

Drake

Ariana Grande

Imagine Dragons

Lady Gaga

Post Malone

Top Radio Songs Artist:

Cardi B

Drake

Ariana Grande

Maroon 5

Post Malone

Top Social Artist:

BTS

EXO

GOT7

Ariana Grande

Louis Tomlinson

Top Touring Artist:

Beyoncé & JAY-Z

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran

Taylor Swift

Justin Timberlake

Top R&B Artist:

H.E.R.

Khalid

Ella Mai

The Weeknd

XXXTentacion

Top R&B Male Artist:

Khalid

The Weeknd

XXXTentacion

Top R&B Female Artist:

H.E.R.

Ella Mai

Queen Naija

Top R&B Tour:

Beyoncé & JAY-Z

Childish Gambino

Bruno Mars

Top Rap Artist:

Cardi B

Drake

Juice Wrld

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Top Rap Male Artist:

Drake

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Top Rap Female Artist:

Cardi B

City Girls

Nicki Minaj

Top Rap Tour:

Beyoncé & JAY-Z

Drake

Travis Scott

Top Country Artist:

Jason Aldean

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Top Country Male Artist:

Jason Aldean

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Top Country Female Artist:

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Top Country Duo/Group:

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

Top Country Tour:

Luke Bryan

Kenny Chesney

Shania Twain

Top Rock Artist:

Imagine Dragons

Lovelytheband

Panic! At The Disco

Queen

Twenty One Pilots

Top Rock Tour:

Elton John

The Rolling Stones

U2

Top Latin Artist:

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna

Romeo Santos

Top Dance/Electronic Artist:

Calvin Harris

Kygo

Marshmello

Odesza

The Chainsmokers

Top Billboard 200 Album:

Cardi B — Invasion of Privacy

Drake — Scorpion

Post Malone — Beerbongs & Bentleys

Travis Scott — Astroworld

XXXTentacion — ?

Top Soundtrack:

13 Reasons Why: Season 2

A Star is Born — Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

Bohemian Rhapsody — by Queen

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

The Greatest Showman

Top R&B Album:

Ella Mai — Ella Mai

H.E.R. — H.E.R.

Khalid — American Teen

The Weeknd — My Dear Melancholy

XXXTentacion — 17

Top Rap Album:

Cardi B — Invasion of Privacy

Drake — Scorpion

Post Malone — Beerbongs & Bentleys

Travis Scott — Astroworld

XXXTentacion — ?

Top Country Album:

Jason Aldean — Rearview Town

Kane Brown — Kane Brown

Luke Combs — This One’s for You

Dan + Shay — Dan + Shay

Carrie Underwood — Cry Pretty

Top Rock Album:

Dave Matthews Band — Come Tomorrow

Imagine Dragons — Origins

Mumford & Sons — Delta

Panic! At This Disco — Pray For The Wicked

Twenty One Pilots — Trench

Top Latin Album:

Anuel AA — Real Hasta la Muerte

Bad Bunny — X 100PRE

J. Balvin — Vibras

Maluma — F.A.M.E.

Ozuna — Aura

Top Dance/Electronic Album:

Clean Bandit — What Is Love?

David Guetta — 7

Kygo — Kids in Love

Major Lazer — Major Lazer Essentials

The Chainsmokers — Sick Boy

Top Hot 100 Song:

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin — I Like it

Juice Wrld — Lucid Dreams

Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B — Girls Like You

Post Malone — Better Now

Travis Scott — Sicko Mode

Top Streaming Song:

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin — I Like It

Juice Wrld — Lucid Dreams

Post Malone — Better Now

Travis Scott — Sicko Mode

XXXTentacion — Sad!

Top Streaming Video:

Drake — In My Feelings

Juice Wrld — Lucid Dreams

Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B — Girls Like You

Travis Scott — Sicko Mode

XXXTentacion — Sad!

Top Selling Song:

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin — I Like It

Drake — In My Feelings

Halsey — Without Me

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper — Shallow

Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B — Girls Like You

Top Radio Song:

Khalid & Normani — Love Lies

Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B — Girls Like You

Post Malone — Better Now

Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line — Meant to Be

Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey — The Middle

Top Collaboration:

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin — I Like It

Khalid & Normani — Love Lies

Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B — Girls Like You

Marshmello & Bastille — Happier

Post Malone ft. Ty Dolla $ign — Psycho

Top R&B Song:

DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Chance The Rapper & Quavo — No Brainer

Ella Mai — Boo’d Up

Ella Mai — Trip

Khalid — Better

Lil Dicky ft. Chris Brown — Freaky Friday

Top Rap Song:

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin — I Like It

Drake — In My Feelings

Juice Wrld — Lucid Dreams

Post Malone — Better Now

Travis Scott — Sicko Mode

Top Country Song:

Kane Brown — Heaven

Luke Combs — She Got the Best of Me

Dan + Shay — Speechless

Dan + Shay — Tequila

Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line — Meant to Be

Top Rock Song:

Foster The People — Sit Next to Me

Imagine Dragons — Natural

Imagine Dragons — Whatever it Takes

Lovelytheband — Broken

Panic! At the Disco — High Hopes

Top Latin Song:

Bad Bunny ft. Drake — Mia

Daddy Yankee — Dura

DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B — Taki Taki

Nicky Jam & J Balvin — X

Casper Magico, Nio Garcia, Darell, Nicky Jam, Bad Bunny & Ozuna — Te Bote

Top Dance/Electronic Song:

DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B — Taki Taki

Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa — One Kiss

Marshmello & Bastille — Happier

Tiësto & Dzeko ft. Preme & Post Malone — Jackie Chan

Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey — The Middle

The complete nominations list can be found through Billboard.

