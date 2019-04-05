Entertainment
April 5, 2019 10:55 am

Billboard Music Awards 2019: Cardi B leads with astounding 21 nominations

By National Online Journalist, Music  Global News

Cardi B performs onstage during Mala Luna Music Festival at Nelson Wolff Stadium on Oct. 27, 2018, in San Antonio, Texas.

Rick Kern/WireImage
The reveal of this year’s Billboard Music Award nominees has landed Cardi B on top with 21 individual nominations across 18 separate categories.

That’s right, the 26-year-old rapper received nominations for both I Like It and Girls Like You in not only the “Top Hot 100 Song” category, but the “Top Selling Song” and “Top Collaboration” categories as well.

Although Cardi B has come out on top for this year’s nomination list, she is still behind record holders, Drake and The Chainsmokers — who received 22 nominations respectively in 2017.

This year, however, Drake tied his numbers with Texas-born rapper, Post Malone. They each received 17 nods.

Offset and Cardi B attend Offset’s ‘Father of 4’ album release party at Oak Atlanta on Feb. 22, 2019, in Atlanta, Ga.

Prince Williams/Wireimage

Astroworld (2018) rapper Travis Scott, earned himself 12 nominations, while the late-XXXTentacion is up for 10 awards thanks to his first two records, 17 (2017) and (2018).

Ariana Grande follows the latter with nine nominations, including two from both fan-voted categories: “Top Social Artist” and “Chart Achievement.” The 25-year-old singer’s nods come from the success of her 2018 album, Sweetener.

Thanks to their Academy Award-nominated performances in the 2018 adaptation of A Star is Born, both Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper have been nominated for a number of Billboard Music Awards this year.

Taylor Swift — who actually holds the most Billboard Music Award wins of all time (23) — was also nominated for an additional two awards: “Top Female Artist” and “Top Touring Artist.”

Post Malone visits SiriusXM Studio on Nov. 30, 2016, in New York City.

Matthew Eisman/Getty Images

The 2019 Billboard Music Awards will take place at the MGM Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nev., on Wednesday, May 1.

The event will be hosted by Kelly Clarkson and air live at 8 p.m. ET.

Major categories list and nominees

Top Artist:
Cardi B
Drake
Ariana Grande
Post Malone
Travis Scott

Top New Artist:
Bazzi
Juice Wrld
Lil Baby
Dua Lipa
Ella Mai

Billboard Chart Achievement Award:
Dan + Shay
Drake
Ariana Grande
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
Dua Lipa

Top Male Artist:
Drake
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Ed Sheeran
XXXTentacion

Top Female Artist:
Cardi B
Ariana Grande
Halsey
Ella Mai
Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group:
BTS
Dan + Shay
Imagine Dragons
Maroon 5
Panic! At The Disco

Top Billboard 200 Artist:
Drake
Ariana Grande
Post Malone
Travis Scott
XXXTentacion

Top Hot 100 Artist:
Cardi B
Drake
Ariana Grande
Juice Wrld
Post Malone

Top Streaming Songs Artist:
Cardi B
Drake
Ariana Grande
Post Malone
XXXTentacion

Top Song Sales Artist:
Drake
Ariana Grande
Imagine Dragons
Lady Gaga
Post Malone

Top Radio Songs Artist:
Cardi B
Drake
Ariana Grande
Maroon 5
Post Malone

Top Social Artist:
BTS
EXO
GOT7
Ariana Grande
Louis Tomlinson

Top Touring Artist:
Beyoncé & JAY-Z
Bruno Mars
Ed Sheeran
Taylor Swift
Justin Timberlake

Top R&B Artist:
H.E.R.
Khalid
Ella Mai
The Weeknd
XXXTentacion

Top R&B Male Artist:
Khalid
The Weeknd
XXXTentacion

Top R&B Female Artist:
H.E.R.
Ella Mai
Queen Naija

Top R&B Tour:
Beyoncé & JAY-Z
Childish Gambino
Bruno Mars

Top Rap Artist:
Cardi B
Drake
Juice Wrld
Post Malone
Travis Scott

Top Rap Male Artist:
Drake
Post Malone
Travis Scott

Top Rap Female Artist:
Cardi B
City Girls
Nicki Minaj

Top Rap Tour:
Beyoncé & JAY-Z
Drake
Travis Scott

Top Country Artist:
Jason Aldean
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line

Top Country Male Artist:
Jason Aldean
Kane Brown
Luke Combs

Top Country Female Artist:
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood

Top Country Duo/Group:
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion

Top Country Tour:
Luke Bryan
Kenny Chesney
Shania Twain

Top Rock Artist:
Imagine Dragons
Lovelytheband
Panic! At The Disco
Queen
Twenty One Pilots

Top Rock Tour:
Elton John
The Rolling Stones
U2

Top Latin Artist:
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna
Romeo Santos

Top Dance/Electronic Artist:
Calvin Harris
Kygo
Marshmello
Odesza
The Chainsmokers

Top Billboard 200 Album:
Cardi B — Invasion of Privacy
Drake — Scorpion
Post Malone — Beerbongs & Bentleys
Travis Scott — Astroworld
XXXTentacion — ?

Top Soundtrack:
13 Reasons Why: Season 2
A Star is Born — Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
Bohemian Rhapsody — by Queen
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
The Greatest Showman

Top R&B Album:
Ella Mai — Ella Mai
H.E.R. — H.E.R.
Khalid — American Teen
The Weeknd — My Dear Melancholy
XXXTentacion — 17

Top Rap Album:
Cardi B — Invasion of Privacy
Drake — Scorpion
Post Malone — Beerbongs & Bentleys
Travis Scott — Astroworld
XXXTentacion — ?

Top Country Album:
Jason Aldean — Rearview Town
Kane Brown — Kane Brown
Luke Combs — This One’s for You
Dan + Shay — Dan + Shay
Carrie Underwood — Cry Pretty

Top Rock Album:
Dave Matthews Band — Come Tomorrow
Imagine Dragons — Origins
Mumford & Sons — Delta
Panic! At This Disco — Pray For The Wicked
Twenty One Pilots — Trench

Top Latin Album:
Anuel AA — Real Hasta la Muerte
Bad Bunny — X 100PRE
J. Balvin — Vibras
Maluma — F.A.M.E.
Ozuna — Aura

Top Dance/Electronic Album:
Clean Bandit — What Is Love?
David Guetta — 7
Kygo — Kids in Love
Major Lazer — Major Lazer Essentials
The Chainsmokers — Sick Boy

Top Hot 100 Song:
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin — I Like it
Juice Wrld — Lucid Dreams
Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B — Girls Like You
Post Malone — Better Now
Travis Scott — Sicko Mode

Top Streaming Song:
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin — I Like It
Juice Wrld — Lucid Dreams
Post Malone — Better Now
Travis Scott — Sicko Mode
XXXTentacion — Sad!

Top Streaming Video:
Drake — In My Feelings
Juice Wrld — Lucid Dreams
Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B — Girls Like You
Travis Scott — Sicko Mode
XXXTentacion — Sad!

Top Selling Song:
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin — I Like It
Drake — In My Feelings
Halsey — Without Me
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper — Shallow
Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B — Girls Like You

Top Radio Song:
Khalid & Normani — Love Lies
Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B — Girls Like You
Post Malone — Better Now
Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line — Meant to Be
Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey — The Middle

Top Collaboration:
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin — I Like It
Khalid & Normani — Love Lies
Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B — Girls Like You
Marshmello & Bastille — Happier
Post Malone ft. Ty Dolla $ign — Psycho

Top R&B Song:
DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Chance The Rapper & Quavo — No Brainer
Ella Mai — Boo’d Up
Ella Mai — Trip
Khalid — Better
Lil Dicky ft. Chris Brown — Freaky Friday

Top Rap Song:
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin — I Like It
Drake — In My Feelings
Juice Wrld — Lucid Dreams
Post Malone — Better Now
Travis Scott — Sicko Mode

Top Country Song:
Kane Brown — Heaven
Luke Combs — She Got the Best of Me
Dan + Shay — Speechless
Dan + Shay — Tequila
Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line — Meant to Be

Top Rock Song:
Foster The People — Sit Next to Me
Imagine Dragons — Natural
Imagine Dragons — Whatever it Takes
Lovelytheband — Broken
Panic! At the Disco — High Hopes

Top Latin Song:
Bad Bunny ft. Drake — Mia
Daddy Yankee — Dura
DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B — Taki Taki
Nicky Jam & J Balvin — X
Casper Magico, Nio Garcia, Darell, Nicky Jam, Bad Bunny & Ozuna — Te Bote

Top Dance/Electronic Song:
DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B — Taki Taki
Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa — One Kiss
Marshmello & Bastille — Happier
Tiësto & Dzeko ft. Preme & Post Malone — Jackie Chan
Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey — The Middle

The complete nominations list can be found through Billboard.

