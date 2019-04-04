Jennifer Lopez releases new dance single, ‘Medicine’
During a live appearance on SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash-Up show on Wednesday afternoon, Jennifer Lopez premiered a brand new song entitled Medicine.
The brass-heavy earworm is the third Lopez single to feature Moroccan-American rapper French Montana. The duo previously collaborated on two individual tracks from her last album, A.K.A. (2014) — I Luh Ya Papi and Same Girl.
Lopez, 49, has been teasing the song over social media for the last two weeks. It is her first release with the Hitco Entertainment label.
Diehard J. Lo fans have been speculating that Medicine will be the lead single from a supposedly upcoming album by the pop star.
Medicine was co-produced by Stargate (best known for Beyoncé’s Irreplaceable) and British production duo, Son of Sonix.
The release comes ahead of Lopez’s highly anticipated ‘It’s My Party: The Live Celebration’ tour, which kicks off in June. It will be her second-ever concert tour and it’s in celebration of her upcoming 50th birthday.
The 24-date tour commences in Phoenix, Ariz., on June 7 and concludes in Miami, Fla., on July 26. Lopez will play three exclusive Canadian shows between Toronto and Montreal.
Although the singer hasn’t announced any further dates, it’s being heavily speculated that the It’s My Party tour will be a full world tour.
Tickets for the ‘It’s My Party’ tour are now available through Ticketmaster.
Medicine is now available on all major streaming platforms.
As of this writing, any information regarding Lopez’s supposed upcoming album has not yet been revealed.
‘It’s My Party: The Live Celebration’ tour dates
** All Canadian dates are bolded **
June 7 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
June 8 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ T-Mobile Arena
June 10 — San Diego, Calif. @ Pechanga Arena
June 12 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Staples Center
June 13 — San Jose, Calif. @ SAP Center
June 15 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ T-Mobile Arena
June 16 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
June 19 — Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center
June 21 — San Antonio, Tex. @ AT&T Center
June 22 — Hidalgo, Tex. @ Bert Ogden Arena
June 24 — Dallas, Tex. @ American Airlines Center
June 25 — Houston, Tex. @ Toyota Center
June 28 — San Juan, P.R. @ Coliseo de Puerto Rico Jose Miguel Agrelot
June 30 — Chicago, Ill. @ United Center
July 1 — Chicago, Ill. @ United Center
July 3 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ Summerfest
July 5 — Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena
July 7 — Toronto, Ont. @ Scotiabank Arena
July 8 — Toronto, Ont. @ Scotiabank Arena
July 10 — Montreal, Que. @ Centre Bell
July 12 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden
July 13 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden
July 16 — Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center
July 17 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena
July 19 — Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center
July 20 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center
July 22 — Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena
July 23 — Orlando, Fla. @ Amway Center
July 25 — Miami, Fla. @ AmericanAirlines Arena
July 26 — Miami, Fla. @ AmericanAirlines Arena
