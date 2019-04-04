Jennifer Lopez releases new dance single, ‘Medicine’

During a live appearance on SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash-Up show on Wednesday afternoon, Jennifer Lopez premiered a brand new song entitled Medicine.

The brass-heavy earworm is the third Lopez single to feature Moroccan-American rapper French Montana. The duo previously collaborated on two individual tracks from her last album, A.K.A. (2014) — I Luh Ya Papi and Same Girl.

Lopez, 49, has been teasing the song over social media for the last two weeks. It is her first release with the Hitco Entertainment label.

Diehard J. Lo fans have been speculating that Medicine will be the lead single from a supposedly upcoming album by the pop star.

Medicine was co-produced by Stargate (best known for Beyoncé’s Irreplaceable) and British production duo, Son of Sonix.

The release comes ahead of Lopez’s highly anticipated ‘It’s My Party: The Live Celebration’ tour, which kicks off in June. It will be her second-ever concert tour and it’s in celebration of her upcoming 50th birthday.

The 24-date tour commences in Phoenix, Ariz., on June 7 and concludes in Miami, Fla., on July 26. Lopez will play three exclusive Canadian shows between Toronto and Montreal.

Although the singer hasn’t announced any further dates, it’s being heavily speculated that the It’s My Party tour will be a full world tour.

Tickets for the ‘It’s My Party’ tour are now available through Ticketmaster.

Medicine is now available on all major streaming platforms.

As of this writing, any information regarding Lopez’s supposed upcoming album has not yet been revealed.

‘It’s My Party: The Live Celebration’ tour dates

** All Canadian dates are bolded **

June 7 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

June 8 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ T-Mobile Arena

June 10 — San Diego, Calif. @ Pechanga Arena

June 12 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Staples Center

June 13 — San Jose, Calif. @ SAP Center

June 15 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ T-Mobile Arena

June 16 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

June 19 — Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center

June 21 — San Antonio, Tex. @ AT&T Center

June 22 — Hidalgo, Tex. @ Bert Ogden Arena

June 24 — Dallas, Tex. @ American Airlines Center

June 25 — Houston, Tex. @ Toyota Center

June 28 — San Juan, P.R. @ Coliseo de Puerto Rico Jose Miguel Agrelot

June 30 — Chicago, Ill. @ United Center

July 1 — Chicago, Ill. @ United Center

July 3 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ Summerfest

July 5 — Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena

July 7 — Toronto, Ont. @ Scotiabank Arena

July 8 — Toronto, Ont. @ Scotiabank Arena

July 10 — Montreal, Que. @ Centre Bell

July 12 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

July 13 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

July 16 — Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

July 17 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

July 19 — Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center

July 20 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center

July 22 — Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena

July 23 — Orlando, Fla. @ Amway Center

July 25 — Miami, Fla. @ AmericanAirlines Arena

July 26 — Miami, Fla. @ AmericanAirlines Arena

