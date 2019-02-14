Jennifer Lopez announces ‘It’s My Party’ tour, 2 Canadian dates

After nearly seven years, Jennifer Lopez has announced plans for her second-ever concert tour. The It’s My Party: The Live Celebration tour was announced as a North American celebration for the On the Floor singer’s upcoming 50th birthday.

During her Wednesday morning appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Lopez revealed the news: “I decided I wanted to do something big.”

The 24-date trek celebration commences in Phoenix, Ariz., on June 7. Before concluding in Miami, Fla., on July 26, Lopez will play two exclusive Canadian shows in Toronto and Montreal.

“My birthday’s in July,” Lopez told Ellen Degeneres as she built up to the reveal. “So this summer, I decided I wanted to do something big.”

“I’m going on a U.S. tour, and it’s called the ‘It’s My Party’ tour!” she exclaimed.

Although the details were vague, the audience roared with excitement. Lopez confirmed the news on Twitter following her appearance.

“We’re only doing a small amount of shows,” she added, “but we’ll be out all throughout June and July.”

This summer we are partying all across the United States. 🥰🥳 RT if you're going to party with me for the "IT'S MY PARTY" TOUR!!!!💜🎂💋 pic.twitter.com/B0lo8jheA1 — Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) February 13, 2019

Throughout her career, Lopez has headlined three Las Vegas residency tours and made a number of special guest performances on both television and in concert. However, her concert tours are extremely few and far between.

Since 2012’s Dance Again World tour — her debut tour — loyal fans have had their fingers crossed in hopes for a second run.

The It’s My Party tour also serves as the 20th anniversary of Lopez’s debut album, On the 6 (1999).

In wake of the news, dedicated J-Lo fans across the globe expressed their disappointment on Twitter that she was only embarking on a North American tour.

Many began using #TheWorldWantsJLo in hopes to gain the singer’s attention.

#TheWorldWantsJLo 🌍🌎🌏 We deserve a world tour @JLo It's been too long 😭😭♥️♥️ — J (@itsmypartyjlo) February 14, 2019

There are a lot LOVE!RS around the world.#theworldwantsJLO — Jai Francisco (@TheOnlyJLover) May 2, 2012

Jennifer Lopez will kick off her “it’s my party tour” this summer. Yes that’s great something for the Jlovers. But I won’t be able to go to for the tour😭cuz’ it’s so far. I wish the fans in America have a good time on tour tough. @JLo will be in my birthday in Miami😭 Anyway. pic.twitter.com/3A5budbQZu — Jlover-uğr (@JloverU) February 14, 2019

@JLo we need a world tour!! You’ve spent 3 years in Vegas! Now it’s time for the rest of the world!!! #TheWorldWantsJLo — Spanish JLover (@1Spanish_Jlover) February 14, 2019

Everybody deserves to see the powerhouse enterainer that you are LIVE! @JLo 🎤🎶 PLEASE MAKE A WORLD TOUR #TheWorldWantsJLo — 👑💅🏻 (@dineroisabop) February 14, 2019

Although the singer hasn’t announced any further dates, it’s being heavily speculated that the It’s My Party tour will be a full world tour.

As of this writing, ticket details have not been revealed. Updates will be made on Lopez’s official Twitter account.

It’s unclear whether Lopez is working on new music. Her last album, A.K.A. was released in 2014.

‘It’s My Party: The Live Celebration’ tour dates

** Canadian dates are bolded **

June 7 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

June 8 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ T-Mobile Arena

June 10 — San Diego, Calif. @ Pechanga Arena

June 12 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Staples Center

June 15 — San Jose, Calif. @ SAP Center

June 16 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center

June 19 — Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center

June 21 — San Antonio, Tex. @ AT&T Center

June 22 — Hidalgo, Tex. @ Bert Ogden Arena

June 24 — Dallas, Tex. @ American Airlines Center

June 25 — Houston, Tex. @ Toyota Center

June 28 — San Juan, P.R. @ Coliseo de Puerto Rico Jose Miguel Agrelot

June 30 — Chicago, Ill. @ United Center

July 5 — Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena

July 7 — Toronto, Ont. @ Scotiabank Arena

July 10 — Montreal, Que. @ Centre Bell

July 12 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

July 16 — Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

July 17 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

July 19 — Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center

July 20 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center

July 22 — Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena

July 23 — Orlando, Fla. @ Amway Center

July 26 — Miami, Fla. @ AmericanAirlines Arena

