Jennifer Lopez announces ‘It’s My Party’ tour, 2 Canadian dates
After nearly seven years, Jennifer Lopez has announced plans for her second-ever concert tour. The It’s My Party: The Live Celebration tour was announced as a North American celebration for the On the Floor singer’s upcoming 50th birthday.
During her Wednesday morning appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Lopez revealed the news: “I decided I wanted to do something big.”
The 24-date trek celebration commences in Phoenix, Ariz., on June 7. Before concluding in Miami, Fla., on July 26, Lopez will play two exclusive Canadian shows in Toronto and Montreal.
READ MORE: Lady Gaga defends Cardi B after Grammy win backlash
“My birthday’s in July,” Lopez told Ellen Degeneres as she built up to the reveal. “So this summer, I decided I wanted to do something big.”
“I’m going on a U.S. tour, and it’s called the ‘It’s My Party’ tour!” she exclaimed.
Although the details were vague, the audience roared with excitement. Lopez confirmed the news on Twitter following her appearance.
“We’re only doing a small amount of shows,” she added, “but we’ll be out all throughout June and July.”
Throughout her career, Lopez has headlined three Las Vegas residency tours and made a number of special guest performances on both television and in concert. However, her concert tours are extremely few and far between.
Since 2012’s Dance Again World tour — her debut tour — loyal fans have had their fingers crossed in hopes for a second run.
The It’s My Party tour also serves as the 20th anniversary of Lopez’s debut album, On the 6 (1999).
READ MORE: Chance the Rapper releasing debut album this summer
In wake of the news, dedicated J-Lo fans across the globe expressed their disappointment on Twitter that she was only embarking on a North American tour.
Many began using #TheWorldWantsJLo in hopes to gain the singer’s attention.
Although the singer hasn’t announced any further dates, it’s being heavily speculated that the It’s My Party tour will be a full world tour.
READ MORE: Ariana Grande lashes out over Mac Miller loss at Grammys: ‘literal bulls**t’
As of this writing, ticket details have not been revealed. Updates will be made on Lopez’s official Twitter account.
It’s unclear whether Lopez is working on new music. Her last album, A.K.A. was released in 2014.
‘It’s My Party: The Live Celebration’ tour dates
** Canadian dates are bolded **
June 7 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
June 8 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ T-Mobile Arena
June 10 — San Diego, Calif. @ Pechanga Arena
June 12 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Staples Center
June 15 — San Jose, Calif. @ SAP Center
June 16 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center
June 19 — Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center
June 21 — San Antonio, Tex. @ AT&T Center
June 22 — Hidalgo, Tex. @ Bert Ogden Arena
June 24 — Dallas, Tex. @ American Airlines Center
June 25 — Houston, Tex. @ Toyota Center
June 28 — San Juan, P.R. @ Coliseo de Puerto Rico Jose Miguel Agrelot
June 30 — Chicago, Ill. @ United Center
July 5 — Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena
July 7 — Toronto, Ont. @ Scotiabank Arena
July 10 — Montreal, Que. @ Centre Bell
July 12 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden
July 16 — Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center
July 17 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena
July 19 — Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center
July 20 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center
July 22 — Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena
July 23 — Orlando, Fla. @ Amway Center
July 26 — Miami, Fla. @ AmericanAirlines Arena
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.