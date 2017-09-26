‘It’ sequel will be released in 2019

It‘s official. Pennywise will return to theatres on Sept. 6, 2019, Warner Bros. announced Monday.

The untitled followup to the massively popular Stephen King adaptation It will open over the same post-Labour Day period as the first film and will feature Imax screenings.

It stars Finn Wolfhard, Sophia Lillis, Jaeden Lieberher, Jack Dylan Grazer, Chosen Jacobs, Wyatt Oleff, and Jeremy Ray Taylor as a group of kids in small-town Maine who battle an evil presence that feeds on fear. Bill Skarsgård portrays It as the horrifying clown named Pennywise.

Andy Muschietti will return to direct the followup to It. The sequel will revisit the characters 27 years later, when they return to destroy It.

Muschietti recently told Entertainment Weekly that the second instalment would still include their young counterparts. “On the second movie, that dialogue between timelines will be more present,” he said. “If we’re telling the story of adults, we are going to have flashbacks that take us back to the ’80s and inform the story in the present day.”

Fans of the horror film took to Twitter to express their excitement about the upcoming sequel.

Am I the only one gutted we have to wait until 2019 for IT Chapter 2? Best horror film in years, can't we have the sequel now? #ITMovie — Rob Carroll (@RobCarroll93) September 26, 2017

IT sequel set for Sept 6, 2019. It’s 27 years later and Loser’s Club grown up and away, when a devastating phone call brings them together. pic.twitter.com/RQEkgbIFkV — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) September 26, 2017

The #IT sequel should be called "It 2 : No more clowning around" :) — Marius Gheorghe (@mariusgheorghe) September 26, 2017

Sticking with that early September window, IT: CHAPTER TWO will hit theaters on Sept. 6, 2019#ITMovie pic.twitter.com/Fb24DqhR01 — ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) September 25, 2017

I'm already dream casting Chapter 2 of #ITmovie. Amy Adams has to play Bev, right? @SterlingKBrown as Mike? — Declan Cashin (@Tweet_Dec) September 10, 2017