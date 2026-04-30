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1 comment

  1. Les
    April 30, 2026 at 12:00 pm

    According to recent polls, the NDP may be down to as little as 3 seats after the next election. I’d focus on them.

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Politics

Outside party may have gained access to Alberta’s elector’s list, agency warns

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted April 30, 2026 11:45 am
2 min read
Alberta's UCP government says it plans to introduce legislation this fall to limit who can run in provincial elections. View image in full screen
File photo of an Alberta election polling station. Global News
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A third party may have gained access to Alberta’s elector’s list, the province’s elections agency is warning.

The list, which contains “extremely sensitive data” like electors’ names, addresses and phone numbers, may have been released to the party by a group or individual that was a legitimate recipient of it, Elections Alberta alleged in a statement Thursday.

There was no breach of databases or systems, the agency added.

“Despite our offices being legislatively prohibited from commenting about investigations we may or may not be conducting, Albertans should know that Elections Alberta takes this matter seriously,” it wrote.

“Due to the extremely sensitive nature of the information contained in the List of Electors, we believe it is critical for Albertans to be aware. Elections Alberta is taking every possible action to determine if this has taken place and, if so, to protect and recover the information.”

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Alberta’s Election Act legislates the contents, distribution, protection and use of the list; it is only provided to entities and individuals entitled under law and can only be used in measures outlined by the law.

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“Specific security features are added to each list provided to eligible recipients allowing Elections Alberta to identify who received each specific copy of the list,” the agency said.

“Recipients of the list must take all reasonable steps to protect the List of Electors and the information contained in it from loss and unauthorized use.”

Recipients must immediately notify Elections Alberta if the list or information has been lost, the agency said.

“A person or MLA may not share the list or the information with anyone for any use not expressly authorized in Section 20 of the Election Act,” it added.

A person who is found guilty of an offence is liable to an administrative penalty of not more than $10,000 or, if convicted in court, to imprisonment for a term of not more than one year or to both a fine and imprisonment, the agency noted.

Elections Alberta said it’s working with other appropriate agencies on the issue and has notified the Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner of Alberta.

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