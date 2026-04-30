‘Days of Our Lives’ actor Patrick Muldoon’s cause of death revealed: report

Days of Our Lives actor Patrick Muldoon’s cause of death has been revealed following his passing on April 19 at the age of 57, according to U.S. media outlets.

According to his death certificate, released by the County of Los Angeles’ Department of Public Health and obtained by People and Us Weekly, Muldoon’s cause of death was listed as myocardial infarction, more commonly known as a heart attack.

The death certificate, obtained by the outlets, lists pulmonary embolism and hereditary coagulopathy as underlying causes, according to the reports.

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Coagulopathy occurs when there’s a problem with how your blood forms clots. Often, there’s an issue with proteins that help with clotting, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Pulmonary embolism is a blood clot that travels to your lungs from somewhere else in your body and blocks blood flow, the organization adds.

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It’s also reported that Muldoon’s remains were cremated on April 28 following his death.

Global News has reached out to the County of Los Angeles’ Department of Public Health and Muldoon’s representative for further comment, and has not independently verified the reporting from People and Us Weekly.

Muldoon died suddenly on April 19, his manager confirmed to Variety.

Muldoon started his acting career on two episodes of Who’s the Boss while he was still in college. After he graduated in 1991, he landed a three-episode role on Saved by the Bell.

He went on to play the role of Austin Reed on Days of Our Lives from 1992 to 1995 and returned to the soap opera from 2011 through 2012.

View image in full screen Pictured: (left to right) ‘Days of Our Lives’ stars Lisa Rinna as Billie Reed and Patrick Muldoon as Austin Reed. Alice S. Hall/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

He also had a recurring role on Melrose Place as Richard Hart from Season 3 through 5.

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Muldoon went on to star on the big screen as Zander Barcalow in the 1997 satire Starship Troopers and The Comeback Trail, alongside Morgan Freeman and Robert De Niro in 2020.

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His latest movie, Dirty Hands, starring Denise Richards and Kevin Interdonato, was released on April 24.

Richards and Muldoon began dating after filming Starship Troopers in 1997 and split in 2000 but remained close friends.

“I’ve known Patrick Muldoon since I was 19 years old,” Richards said during an episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2019. “We call each other ‘schweet babe’ because we had nicknames on Starship Troopers for everyone.”

View image in full screen Patrick Muldoon, Denise Richards at arrivals for 53rd Annual Saturn Awards, Hilton Los Angeles/Universal City, Universal City, CA, March 8, 2026. Priscilla Grant/Everett Collection

Richards shared a post about the film on Instagram last week, writing, “Pat & I were supposed to do press this week for Dirty Hands. He was so passionate about this movie & worked so hard on it.”

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“He was personally close to many involved. We did our first movie together & I am so blessed & grateful I did his last movie with him. While I’m still in shock and devastated, I wanted to share this clip. I know he would want everyone to see the movie,” Richards wrote.

She also shared a heartfelt tribute to Muldoon on TikTok after his passing, writing, “This is so hard for me to put into words. I am deeply heartbroken & devastated losing you. You were my best friend & my family. We met in our first acting class, I was 19 never had an acting job and you were 21 a student at USC doing a recurring role on who’s the boss.”

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“And here we are. 36 years later. My whole adult life & I don’t know it without you. The friendship, love, support, respect & loyalty we had was unconditional and rare. You lit up every room you walked into,” Richards continued. “You are larger than life & Everyone was drawn to you. So talented & most underrated actor. And most humble.”

“We thought we’d live forever or at least into our 90’s [sic]. Schweetbabe I will be looking for those signs. I need to know you’re still here with me. I love you so much & miss you dearly schweetbabe,” her post concluded.

@deniserichards This is so hard for me to put into words. I am deeply heartbroken & devastated losing you. You were my best friend & my family. We met in our first acting class, I was 19 never had an acting job and you were 21 a student at USC doing a recurring role on who’s the boss. And here we are. 36 years later. My whole adult life & I don’t know it without you. The friendship, love, support, respect & loyalty we had was unconditional and rare. You lit up every room you walked into. You are larger than life & Everyone was drawn to you. So talented & most underrated actor. And most humble. Everything you did was infectious. Your laugh, your kindness, your wit, your strength, your loyalty, your passion, and your zest for life. We’ve been each other’s rock. Our memories together are endless. You’ve had my back and protected me more than anyone. I don’t know what I’m going to do without you here. You’re my voice of reason & pillar of strength. Especially during this last year of pain & heartache. And now I need you more than ever, for this pain and heartache losing you. Schweetbabe we’ve had those conversations.. We thought we’d live forever or at least into our 90’s. Schweetbabe I will be looking for those signs. I need to know you’re still here with me. I love you so much & miss you dearly schweetbabe. 💔🙏🏼🪽 ♬ original sound – Denise Richards

On April 22, Muldoon’s sister, Shana Muldoon-Zappa, shared the “last video my brother sent to our constant family group chat” on Instagram.

In the clip, Muldoon shows his family a painting at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

“As always, he jokes … and yet profoundly brings all things into one moment,” she wrote. “The joke-ster, the artist, the football player, and the intensely spiritually connected, Jesuit educated, incredible being that is Patrick Muldoon. My best friend. The best brother/son/uncle/anyone could ever possibly ask for.”

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Muldoon also executive-produced many movies, including Riff Raff, The Card Counter and most recently Kockroach, starring Chris Hemsworth and Taron Egerton, which began filming in Australia on April 13.

Two days before his death, Muldoon took to Instagram to share he was “so excited to be a part of this amazing project KOCKROACH directed by Matt Ross starring Chris Hemsworth, Taron Edgerton, Zazzie Beetz and Alec Baldwin.”