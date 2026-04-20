Patrick Muldoon, ‘Days of Our Lives’ and ‘Melrose Place’ actor, dead at 57

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Patrick Muldoon, a prolific actor who starred in TV shows Days of Our Lives and Melrose Place, among others, died on Sunday. He was 57.

His manager confirmed the news to Variety. Muldoon, who also starred in the movie Starship Troopers, died suddenly following a heart attack, according to Deadline.

Muldoon’s sister, Shana Muldoon-Zappa, told TMZ that he had spent Sunday morning with his partner, Miriam Rothbart, in their Beverly Hills home. Rothbart had reportedly checked on Muldoon after he went to take a shower and found him unconscious on the bathroom floor.

Paramedics rushed to the scene and tried to revive Muldoon, according to Muldoon-Zappa, who said there was nothing anyone could do.

Global News has reached out to Muldoon’s representatives for further comment.

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Muldoon started his acting career on two episodes of Who’s the Boss while he was still in college. After he graduated in 1991, he landed a three-episode role on Saved by the Bell.

He went on to play the role of Austin Reed on Days of Our Lives from 1992 to 1995 and returned to the soap opera from 2011 through 2012.

View image in full screen Season 28 — Pictured: (l-r) Lisa Rinna as Billie Reed, Patrick Muldoon as Austin Reed. Alice S. Hall/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

He also had a recurring role on Melrose Place as Richard Hart from Season 3 through 5.

Muldoon went on to star on the big screen as Zander Barcalow in the 1997 satire Starship Troopers and The Comeback Trail, alongside Morgan Freeman and Robert De Niro in 2020.

His latest movie, Dirty Hands, also starring Denise Richards and Kevin Interdonato, is scheduled for digital release on April 24.

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Muldoon also recently appeared on ex-girlfriend Richard’s reality series, Denise Richards & Her Wild Things.

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The pair met while filming Starship Troopers in 1997 and split in 2000 but remained close friends.

“I’ve known Patrick Muldoon since I was 19 years old,” Richards said during an episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2019. “We call each other ‘schweet babe’ because we had nicknames on Starship Troopers for everyone.

View image in full screen Patrick Muldoon, Denise Richards at arrivals for 53rd Annual Saturn Awards, Hilton Los Angeles/Universal City, Universal City, CA, March 8, 2026. Priscilla Grant/Everett Collection

During a March 2025 episode of Denise Richards & Her Wild Things, Richards revealed that she put a pause on their friendship while she was married to Charlie Sheen.

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“I did not speak to Pat when I was married to Charlie,” she said. “And it was hard, because I didn’t want to lose him as a friend. But toward the end of the marriage, I talked to him all the time about it.”

“Mine and Pat’s relationship romantically was years ago and it’s just a deep friendship,” she said on her show.

During the episode, Richards starred as the love interest in Muldoon’s music video.

Muldoon also executive-produced many movies, including Riff Raff, The Card Counter and most recently Kockroach, starring Chris Hemsworth and Taron Egerton, which began filming in Australia on April 13.

Two days before his death, Muldoon took to Instagram to share he was “so excited to be a part of this amazing project KOCKROACH directed by Matt Ross starring Chris Hemsworth, Taron Edgerton, Zazzie Beetz and Alec Baldwin.”

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Many celebrities and fans took to social media to pay tribute to Muldoon after news of his death spread.

Starship Troopers actor Dina Meyer wrote, “I can’t believe he’s gone. Pat was one of the kindest people I’ve ever known and was like a brother to me. He was such a light…always making us laugh.”

I can't believe he's gone. 💔💔💔

Pat was one of the kindest people I've ever known and was like a brother to me.

He was such a light…always making us laugh. My sincere condolences to his family, and everyone who loved him.

He will be missed. #RIP #PatrickMuldoon — Dina Meyer (@DinaMeyer) April 20, 2026

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Days of Our Lives actor Alison Sweeney called Muldoon “a rare kind of person — brilliantly talented, endlessly kind, and generous in spirit.”

“I was so lucky to have worked with him when I first started at Days, he made me feel at ease right away. He brought his unique charm and humor to work every day. A truly gifted guy, and one who will be profoundly missed.”

Actor Jake Getman took to Instagram to share a photo with Muldoon and wrote, “RIP Patrick Muldoon. Worked with him when I was 8 on Little Dead Rotting Hood — a great guy and always kept the energy light.”

7th Heaven actor Jeremy London took to X, writing, “Wtf is happening?!?! I just worked with Patrick.”

Muldoon is survived by his partner, Miriam Rothbart, parents Deanna and Patrick Muldoon Sr., his sister Shana and brother-in-law Ahmet Zappa, niece Halo and nephew Arrow Zappa, according to Variety.