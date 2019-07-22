Ryan Adams breaks silence after abuse allegations: ‘I have a lot to say’

NOTE: This article contains graphic, sexual language that some readers may find offensive and disturbing. Please read at your own discretion.

Ryan Adams has broken his silence months after he was accused of sexual and psychological abuse by multiple women in a New York Times report.

The 44-year-old singer released a statement on Saturday, which reads, “I have a lot to say. I am going to. Soon.”

He continued: “Because the truth matters. I know who I am. What I am. It’s time people know. Past time. All the beauty in a life cannot be reduced to rubble for lies. This madness. My work was a map for the lost. Not a billboard. So soon.”

He also posted a lengthy statement on Instagram, revealing why he has decided to return to his public life now.

“All the beauty in a life cannot be reduced to rubble for confusion, ignoring truths that destroy all the good in us. This madness and misunderstanding. There’s enough of that in this world,” he wrote.

He continued: “My work was always meant to be a map for the lost. I’ve tried my best to be open and accountable. Not a billboard. I mean, maybe for being flawed. I’ve always wanted to help. I’m trying. So, soon… because it’s time to get back to what I do best. I’m here for the music, for the love and for making things better.”

Adams went on to write that he didn’t “have an easy life.”

“I lost my brother the day the Prisoner Tour ended. Every night wondering if he would be alive. He was proud of me. My family and my friends were there for that. And so many great fans. For the Meineres community who suffer every day. This music was for then. It mattered. And that was always for it to help,” he explained.

So let’s do that. THAT will matter. The amends made and things lost in the noise, that should’ve mattered too,” the singer wrote. “I want to be a part of that healing. To go play have some great shows and put out these badass records.”

“Believe Women. Believe Truth. But never give up on being part of solutions, and healing.”

“I’ve lost friends who have passed away in this time of self reflection and silence. I can’t be like that. There’s been too much that mattered.

Thank you for your kindness, your support and for this time I needed to decide how I could be a part of a better tomorrow for everybody.

Sometimes that peace comes from opening yourself up. That’s who I want to be,” he continued.

“Here’s to that. With love and with faith- In all of us and our best and our faults,” the songwriter concluded, signing off with “RA.”

In a New York Times report published Feb. 13, This is Us actress Mandy Moore was one of seven women who came forward with allegations of abuse against her former husband Adams.

The report said seven women have claimed singer-songwriter Adams offered to help them with their music careers but then turned things sexual, and he sometimes became emotionally and verbally abusive.

A 20-year-old female musician said Adams, 44, had inappropriate conversations with her when she was 15 and 16. Identified by her middle name Ava, she said that Adams exposed himself during a video call.

Ava said Adams constantly questioned her about her age throughout the nine months they exchanged text messages. The report said she never showed him any identification, and he had pet names for her body parts.

“If people knew they would say I was like R Kelley lol,” he wrote to her via text in November 2014, when he was 40 and she was 16. R. Kelly has been accused of sexual misconduct with women and girls but has denied the allegations.

Moore was married to Adams from 2009 to 2016 and she went into detail about the alleged “unhealthy dynamic” between them.

“I was living my life for him,” Moore recalled. “It [was] an entirely unhealthy dynamic. I had no sense of self.”

She continued: “I felt like I was drowning. It was so untenable and unsustainable and it was so lonely. I was so sad. I was lonely with him.

“I knew this was not the person I was meant to be with,” Moore said of her ex-husband.

“Mr. Adams unequivocally denies that he ever engaged in inappropriate online sexual communications with someone he knew was underage,” Andrew B. Brettler, Adam’s lawyer, told the Times.

In the Times report, Moore said Adams was psychologically abusive toward her throughout their marriage.

She claimed Adams stalled her music career and told her, “‘You’re not a real musician, because you don’t play an instrument.’”

“His controlling behaviour essentially did block my ability to make new connections in the industry during a very pivotal and potentially lucrative time — my entire mid-to-late 20s,” 34-year-old Moore told to the Times.

After the Times piece was published, Adams wrote a public apology.

“Some of its details are misrepresented; some are exaggerated; some are outright false. I would never have inappropriate interactions with someone I thought was underage. Period,” he wrote at the time.

He continued: “As someone who has always tried to spread joy through my music and my life, hearing that some people believe I caused them pain saddens me greatly. I am resolved to work to be the best man I can be. And I wish everyone compassion, understanding and healing.”

Adams released his debut album in 2000 and has earned seven Grammy nominations. He famously covered Taylor Swift’s Grammy-winning 1989 album in 2015, a year after its release. He has also worked as a producer behind the scenes for acts like Willie Nelson and Jenny Lewis.

If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse or is involved in an abusive situation, please visit the Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime for help. They are also reachable toll-free at 1-877-232-2610.

— With files from the Associated Press