Ryan Adams’ album release cancelled following sexual misconduct claims

Note: This article contains graphic, sexual language that some readers may find offensive and disturbing. Please read at your own discretion.

April 19 was set as the official release date for Ryan Adams’ upcoming album Big Colors. However, on Feb. 15, the New York Times reported it had been cancelled.

The cancellation came after numerous allegations of sexual misconduct against the rocker were made on Wednesday.

According to a tweet from independent music retailer Bull Moose, Capitol Music — a subsidiary division of Universal Music — made the decision to pull the album; cancelling all pre-orders.

This just in. pic.twitter.com/WCDuOwAkJG — Bull Moose Vinyl (@BullMooseVinyl) February 15, 2019

Adams, 44, promised his fans a trilogy of new albums within 2019. As of this writing, his plans aren’t looking so likely.

The second, Wednesdays was never given a release date. The singer disclosed no details regarding the final record.

As reported by The Associated Press, The Times‘ revealed seven women claimed Adams offered to help them with their music careers before attempting to turn things in a sexual manner. He was reportedly emotional and verbally abusive.

A 20-year-old female musician — identified by her middle name, Ava — claimed Adams had inappropriate conversations with her starting when she was only age 15. She further claimed that Adams exposed himself during a video call.

Ava claimed Adams constantly questioned her about her age throughout the nine months they exchanged text messages. The report said she never showed him any identification, and he had pet names for her body parts.

“If people knew they would say I was like R. Kelly lol,” he reportedly wrote to her via text in November 2014 — when he was 40 and she was 16.

R&B singer R. Kelly has been accused of sexual misconduct against multiple women countless times. He has denied all allegations.

Adams’ ex-wife, actress and singer Mandy Moore, claimed Adams was psychologically abusive toward her throughout their marriage. Their divorce was finalized in 2016. The former couple was married in 2009.

Moore, one of the stars of NBC’s award-winning This Is Us, burst on the scene as a teen singer who had musical success in the late ’90s and early 2000s. She claimed Adams stalled her music career and told her, “You’re not a real musician, because you don’t play an instrument.”

“His controlling behaviour essentially did block my ability to make new connections in the industry during a very pivotal and potentially lucrative time — my entire mid-to-late 20s,” 34-year-old Moore told the Times.

American singers Phoebe Bridgers and Courtney Jaye, also claimed Adams behaved inappropriately during their relationships.

“Mr. Adams unequivocally denies that he ever engaged in inappropriate online sexual communications with someone he knew was underage,” Andrew B. Brettler, Adam’s lawyer, told the Times.

On Twitter, Adams admitted to making mistakes and apologized “deeply and unreservedly” to anyone he may have hurt.

He followed up by challenging the Times’ exposé, calling it “upsettingly inaccurate.”

As someone who has always tried to spread joy through my music and my life, hearing that some people believe I caused them pain saddens me greatly. I am resolved to work to be the best man I can be. And I wish everyone compassion, understanding and healing. — Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) February 13, 2019

“Some of its details are misrepresented; some are exaggerated; some are outright false,” he claimed. “I would never have inappropriate interactions with someone I thought was underage. Period.”

As of this writing, Adams has made no further comment regarding the matter.

— With files from The Associated Press

If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse or is involved in an abusive situation, please visit the Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime for help. They are also reachable toll-free at +1 (877) 232-2610.

