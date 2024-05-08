iHeartRadio Canada expands with addition of 39 Corus Radio stations

Bell Media’s iHeartRadio Canada, in partnership with Corus Entertainment, announced Wednesday the addition of 39 Corus Radio stations to the iHeartRadio Canada platform.

The partnership adds more of Canada’s biggest radio stations to iHeartRadio Canada’s extensive library, which includes thousands of radio stations, playlists, and podcasts.

Available for listeners to stream across Canada on iHeart.com and the iHeartRadio Canada app, the Corus Radio stations joining iHeartRadio Canada include rock favourites Toronto’s Q107 and Vancouver’s CFOX; Calgary’s Country 105 and Edmonton’s CISN 103.9; Ontario’s 91.5 The Beat, transmitting the power of pop; and news and talk formats 980 CKNW in B.C., 630 CHED in Alberta, 680 CJOB in Manitoba, 640 Toronto, and 980 CFPL London.

A complete list of Corus Radio stations now streaming through iHeartRadio Canada is now available.

“Making our radio stations available to our listeners wherever they are is paramount to Corus Radio. We are thrilled to be able to reach new listeners through this strategic partnership with iHeartRadio Canada,” said Chris “Dunner” Duncombe, Corus’ Director of Streaming and Podcasting. “Our award-winning programming is exemplified across our 39 Canadian stations — from pop, country, rock, and news talk — led by some of the most talented on-air personalities in the country.”

“The addition of Corus Radio stations to the iHeartRadio Canada platform delivers expanded choice for listeners, making their experience bigger and better than ever before,” said Sarah Cummings, Director of Radio Content for iHeartRadio, Bell Media, and Orbyt Media. “iHeartRadio Canada offers a best-in-class audio experience through the app and website, allowing listeners to choose the audio content they want, whenever they want it.”

All iHeartRadio Canada stations are available across Canada via live stream on iHeart.com and the iHeartRadio Canada app.

Global News and Corus Radio are both properties of Corus Entertainment.