Tessa Virtue expecting 1st child with Maple Leafs player Morgan Rielly

Olympic figure skater Tessa Virtue is expecting her first child with Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly.

Virtue, 35, made the announcement amid a roundup of holiday photos posted to Instagram on Tuesday.

In one of the seven beachy snaps, Virtue is seen taking a selfie in front of a mirror, with her baby bump visible in a black swimsuit.

Virtue did not share any other details about the pregnancy, including when the baby is due.

The London, Ont.-born athlete also shared photos of her and Rielly, 30, cozied up poolside while enjoying the tropical views.

“Some snaps from my favourites folder from a few weeks back,” Virtue captioned the post.

Already, Virtue’s social media has been inundated with congratulatory messages from admirers of the Canadian power couple.

She and Rielly married earlier this year and reportedly began dating in 2020. They already share a dog, named Zoë, who is often featured on both of their social media pages.

Virtue is a five-time Olympic medallist. She and her ice dance partner, Scott Moir, are widely considered one of the greatest skating duos of all time. (They broke some Canadian hearts when they revealed they were not dating.)

Together, they won three Olympic gold medals and two silver medals throughout their careers.

Rielly was born in Vancouver and made his NHL debut with the Maple Leafs in 2013. He was drafted by the team in the first round, fifth overall, of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.

Who knows, maybe the soon-to-come Virtue-Rielly baby will even inherit their parents’ world-renowned skating prowess.