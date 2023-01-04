Tessa Virtue engaged to Toronto Maple Leafs’ Morgan Rielly

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Olympic figure skater Tessa Virtue has revealed that she is engaged to Toronto Maple Leafs’ defenceman Morgan Rielly.

She made the announcement on the Without Losing Your Cool podcast posted online Tuesday.

The now-retired three-time Olympic gold medalist told podcast host Shantelle Bisson that she met Rielly through mutual friends.

The official announcement came a few days after Virtue posted a photo on Instagram of her and Rielly with the caption “So long 2022 … you were a special one.”

Virtue and her former skating partner Scott Moir became the most decorated figure skaters in Olympic history at the 2018 PyeongChang games, winning a total of five medals over their careers — three gold and two silver.

Story continues below advertisement

On Dec. 14, Virtue and Moir were appointed to the Order of Canada.