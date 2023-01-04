Menu

Entertainment

Tessa Virtue engaged to Toronto Maple Leafs’ Morgan Rielly

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted January 4, 2023 11:04 am
Click to play video: 'Tessa Virtue, Scott Moir appointed members of the Order of Canada'
Tessa Virtue, Scott Moir appointed members of the Order of Canada
Tessa Virtue, Scott Moir appointed members of the Order of Canada – Dec 14, 2022

Olympic figure skater Tessa Virtue has revealed that she is engaged to Toronto Maple Leafs’ defenceman Morgan Rielly.

She made the announcement on the Without Losing Your Cool podcast posted online Tuesday.

The now-retired three-time Olympic gold medalist told podcast host Shantelle Bisson that she met Rielly through mutual friends.

Scott Moir engaged to former skating partner — and it's not Tessa Virtue

The official announcement came a few days after Virtue posted a photo on Instagram of her and Rielly with the caption “So long 2022 … you were a special one.”

Virtue and her former skating partner Scott Moir became the most decorated figure skaters in Olympic history at the 2018 PyeongChang games, winning a total of five medals over their careers — three gold and two silver.

On Dec. 14, Virtue and Moir were appointed to the Order of Canada.

