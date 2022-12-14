Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir invested into the Order of Canada

Send this page to someone via email

The most decorated figure skaters in Olympic history, Scott Moir and Tessa Virtue, were among the 49 appointees invested into the Order of Canada.

The Office of the Governor General of Canada announced that the pair would be receiving one of the country’s highest honours in a ceremony at Rideau Hall on Wednesday.

Created in 1967 by the late queen Elizabeth II as the first Canadian honour, the Order of Canada recognizes those who have made extraordinary contributions to the nation. At its core, officials said that those honoured have “enriched the lives of others,” exemplifying the Orders motto: “They desire a better country.”

After 22 years of competing together, Virtue and Moir announced their retirement in 2019, capping off their careers with two gold medals at the 2018 Olympics, including their second gold in ice dancing. It brought their Olympic medal count to five, the most ever for figure skaters, either individually or in a pair.

Story continues below advertisement

2:20 Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir announce retirement from ice dancing

“They have won more than 50 international medals, including three Olympic gold medals, and were the youngest ice dancers to stand atop the Olympic podium,” read Virtue and Moir’s induction statement at the ceremony.

“They have emboldened tomorrow’s figure skaters through their displays of elegant strength and chemistry, and by promoting inclusivity in sport as proud supporters of Special Olympics Canada.

“Undoubtedly a force to be reckoned with as partners, they also support their communities as individuals.”

Virtue and Moir were named to the Order of Canada in 2020 but the investment ceremony was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.