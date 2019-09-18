Sports
September 18, 2019 7:54 am
Updated: September 18, 2019 8:16 am

Moir and Virtue announce retirement from ice dancing

By News Announcer  980 CFPL

Canada's Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir perform during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on Feb. 25, 2018.

MLADEN ANTONOV/AFP/Getty Images
After 22 years of competing together, the most decorated figure skaters in Olympic history are calling it a career.

Scott Moir and Tessa Virtue revealed their retirement late Tuesday night in a video message posted on each of the pair’s separate Twitter accounts.

The duo is shown skating around on ice as they thank fans for their support in the emotional message.

“After 22 years, it feels like the right time to step away from the sport,” Virtue said. “This is so personal and emotional for both of us. We’re just so grateful. How lucky are we, really, that we got to share all of this together and with all of you?”

Moir, 32, and Virtue, 30, capped off their careers with two gold medals at the 2018 Olympics, including their second gold in ice dancing. It brought their Olympic medal count to five, the most ever for a figure skater, either individually or in a pair.

“It feels, for us, like it’s the right time while we’re still loving and enjoying the support as much as we always have,” said Moir.

“What a beautiful ride it’s been.”

Rumours of retirement have surrounded the pair since the 2018 games, with many people anticipating it would come following their latest gold medal.

Before they hang up their skates for good, the duo is set to headline the Rock the Rink Tour, which features some of the country’s top skaters in a two-month countrywide tour that includes a stop in London on Oct. 30.

Moir and Virtue will also receive honorary degrees from Western University during a convocation ceremony Oct. 23.

