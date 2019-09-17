Virtue and Moir to receive honorary degrees from Western University

Scott Moir and Tessa Virtue will soon have something else to add to their long list of accomplishments as the pair is set to receive an honorary degree from Western University during a convocation ceremony on Oct. 23.

Virtue and Moir are the most decorated Olympic figure skaters of all time, capping off their record-breaking careers by winning gold in ice dancing at the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Even away from the rink, recognition of Moir and Virtue’s achievements continues to pour in.

The pair was recognized on Canada’s Walk of Fame in December and had individual celebrations in London and Ilderton to mark the achievement in August.

Following their gold medal at the 2010 Winter Olympics, Moir and Virtue were inducted into the London Sports Hall of Fame.

Coming up later this year, the pair will spend time away from the competitive stage to perform in the cross-county Rock the Rink tour.

Joined by other famed figure skaters such as Kaetlyn Osmond and Patrick Chan, the show will see fans treated to a performance similar to the one that took place during last year’s Thank You Canada Tour.

Mina J. Bissell, Donald Franklin Gerson, Max Tibor Eisen, Tim David Hockey and Anita Gaffney Misener will also receive honorary degrees from the university in separate convocation ceremonies in October.