Canada
July 23, 2018 12:50 pm

Scott Moir, Tessa Virtue among latest group to join Canada’s Walk of Fame

By News Announcer  980 CFPL

Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir of Canada celebrate the gold medal during the venue victory ceremony following the Figure Skating Ice Dance Free Dance program on day eleven of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Ice Arena on February 20, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea.

Jean Catuffe / Getty Images
A A

London’s Tessa Virtue and Ilderton’s Scott Moir are among the latest cohort of influential Canadians joining the country’s Walk of Fame.

The two were thrust into the international spotlight at the Pyeongchang Olympics, but their popularity continued off the ice and even included an appearance on the Ellen show.

READ MORE: London, Ont. ice dancing duo Tessa Virtue, Scott Moir to appear on Ellen


Story continues below

The ice dancing duo and Olympic gold medalists will be inducted in a ceremony on December 1 in Toronto alongside other notable Canadians, including movie star Seth Rogen and his frequent collaborator Evan Goldberg, retired astronaut Chris Hadfield, Doctors Without Borders president Joanne Lui, singer-songwriter Andy Kim and billionaire businessman Jimmy Pattison.

WATCH: Viola Desmond receives star from Canada’s Walk of Fame in Halifax

Singer-songwriter, poet and novelist Leonard Cohen will receive a posthumous honour.

U.S.-born funny-woman Andrea Martin, known for her work in Canada on SCTV, will also be honoured. Martin recently received her Canadian citizenship. 

With files from The Canadian Press.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Andrea Martin
Canada's Walk of Fame
Canadian Walk of Fame
Chris Hadfield
Doctors Without Borders
Ilderton Ontario
Leonard Cohen
London Ontario
scott and tessa
Scott Moir
Seth Rogen
Tessa Virtue
Virtue and Moir

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News