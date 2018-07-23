Scott Moir, Tessa Virtue among latest group to join Canada’s Walk of Fame

London’s Tessa Virtue and Ilderton’s Scott Moir are among the latest cohort of influential Canadians joining the country’s Walk of Fame.

The two were thrust into the international spotlight at the Pyeongchang Olympics, but their popularity continued off the ice and even included an appearance on the Ellen show.

The ice dancing duo and Olympic gold medalists will be inducted in a ceremony on December 1 in Toronto alongside other notable Canadians, including movie star Seth Rogen and his frequent collaborator Evan Goldberg, retired astronaut Chris Hadfield, Doctors Without Borders president Joanne Lui, singer-songwriter Andy Kim and billionaire businessman Jimmy Pattison.

Singer-songwriter, poet and novelist Leonard Cohen will receive a posthumous honour.

U.S.-born funny-woman Andrea Martin, known for her work in Canada on SCTV, will also be honoured. Martin recently received her Canadian citizenship.

