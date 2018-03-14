London’s ice dancing duo Tessa Virtue, Scott Moir to appear on Ellen
The Pyeongchang Olympics may be over, but Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir‘s time in the international spotlight isn’t.
The duo is set to appear on the Ellen show next Tuesday, March 20.
The appearance was confirmed by the show’s executive producer, and then by Virtue who tweeted she and Moir were training for their entrance.
Ellen then tweeted at Virtue, telling her to pick whatever music she wanted.
The popular host is known for dancing on the show — with guests, the audience and by herself.
READ MORE: Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir will headline Champion Chats fundraiser April 20 in Calgary
Virtue and Moir won two gold medals at the 2018 Winter Olympics, giving them five for their Olympic careers, three gold and two silver.
