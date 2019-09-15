Sports
September 15, 2019 11:35 am
Updated: September 15, 2019 11:39 am

Bianca Andreescu to be honoured with celebration in Mississauga

After recently winning the U.S. Open, Bianca Andreescu is set to be honoured with a rally Sunday afternoon in Mississauga.

Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie will present Andreescu with a key to the city and will unveil a sign for a yet-to-be-determined street, which will be named Andreescu Way.

The #SheTheNorth rally will take place at Celebration Square in front of city hall. It is set to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Among the scheduled attendees are Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau and Toronto Mayor John Tory.

Andreescu became Canada’s first Grand Slam tennis singles champion after beating Serena Williams in the U.S. Open final on Sept. 7 in New York.

She began her career at Ontario Racquet Club on Southdown Road.

— With files from The Canadian Press

