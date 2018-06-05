Sports
June 5, 2018 4:05 pm
Updated: June 5, 2018 4:15 pm

Cross-country figure skating tour to pay tribute to Canada

Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir will be joined by a number of Canadian figure skating superstars during "The Thank You Canada Tour" this fall.

A new figure skating show coming this fall and will have Canadian figure skating superstars tour 30 cities all over the Great White North.

“The Thank You Canada Tour” will feature a number of Olympic medalists, including Tessa Virtue, Scott Moir, Patrick Chan and Kaetlyn Osmond.

As the tour’s the name suggests, viewers will experience a figure skating tribute dedicated to Canada.

“It’s thrilling to return to Canada and celebrate with those who have supported us every step of the way,” said Virtue in a release issued Tuesday morning.

Virtue added that she is happy the tour will visit cities that don’t ordinarily host skating productions.

“We know firsthand how important grassroots programs are in small towns. It’s how we got our start.”

The cross-country tour kicks off Oct. 5 in Abbotsford, B.C., and will conclude in St. John’s, Nfld., on Nov. 24.

Londoners will have a chance to catch the tour when it makes a stop at Budweiser Gardens on Nov. 3.

To see a complete list of tour dates or purchase tickets, check out the tour’s website.

