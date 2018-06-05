Cross-country figure skating tour to pay tribute to Canada

A new figure skating show coming this fall and will have Canadian figure skating superstars tour 30 cities all over the Great White North.

“The Thank You Canada Tour” will feature a number of Olympic medalists, including Tessa Virtue, Scott Moir, Patrick Chan and Kaetlyn Osmond.

As the tour’s the name suggests, viewers will experience a figure skating tribute dedicated to Canada.

READ MORE: Fans sing ‘O Canada’ to greet Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir at London International Airport

“It’s thrilling to return to Canada and celebrate with those who have supported us every step of the way,” said Virtue in a release issued Tuesday morning.

Virtue added that she is happy the tour will visit cities that don’t ordinarily host skating productions.

“We know firsthand how important grassroots programs are in small towns. It’s how we got our start.”

The cross-country tour kicks off Oct. 5 in Abbotsford, B.C., and will conclude in St. John’s, Nfld., on Nov. 24.

Londoners will have a chance to catch the tour when it makes a stop at Budweiser Gardens on Nov. 3.

To see a complete list of tour dates or purchase tickets, check out the tour’s website.