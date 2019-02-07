Ice dancers Scott Moir and Tessa Virtue to be honoured at London Sports Celebrity Dinner

The most decorated Olympic figure skaters of all time will be recognized at this year’s London Sports Celebrity Dinner and Auction.

Scott Moir and Tessa Virtue will be in attendance for the event on April 1 at the London Convention Centre.

The event’s chair Ryan Robinson made the announcement Thursday morning on the Craig Needles Show.

Typically, the event honours London’s sportsperson of the year, but this time, a pair of people will be recognized.

“They’ve been to the event before as attendees on the head table, but we wanted to recognize them for what they’ve done for the Thames Valley Children’s Centre, and everything they’ve done for the sports community,” says Robinson.

“People will be excited to hear from them and have an opportunity to interact and take some pictures at the end of the night — two very exciting people to have as part of the dinner.”

The pair capped off their record-breaking international careers winning gold in Ice Dancing at the 2018 Olympics in Sochi, Russia. They had plenty of support from their hometown fans in Ilderton, Ont.

Organizers announced earlier this week that former NHLer Jeremy Roenick would no longer be able to participate due to a scheduling conflict.

Robinson says more headlining guests will be announced in the coming weeks.

Money for the event will once again go to support the Thames Valley Children’s Centre.

Moir and Virtue were recognized on Canada’s Walk of Fame in December, and were inducted into the London Sports Hall of Fame back in 2010 after winning gold at the Vancouver Winter Olympics.

Tickets can be purchased at LDNsportsdinner.com.