‘Serial slingshot shooter,’ 81, terrorized neighbours for a decade: police

Send this page to someone via email

For the last decade, neighbours in a Southern California community have been terrorized by an unknown slingshot wielder, never knowing who was shooting metal ball bearings at homes, car windshields and passersby.

That all changed last Thursday, however, when police took into custody a senior citizen after a lengthy investigation and named him as the suspect.

Azusa Police Department said they arrested 81-year-old Prince King last week during a quality of life call.

Described as a “serial slingshot shooter,” King had allegedly been targeting people and objects in his neighbourhood for years, breaking windows and narrowly missing residents.

Story continues below advertisement

Police served a search warrant at the home where the slingshot attacks originated Thursday and ultimately arrested King. Police said ball bearings and a slingshot were found at his home.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Azusa police Lt. Jake Bushey told the San Gabriel Valley Tribune that police had initiated an investigation years ago, following the first slingshot incident, but had never been able to pin down a suspect.

Bushey told the outlet he was unsure of how King was ultimately identified as the suspect, but that police eventually figured out they were coming from King’s backyard.

“We’re not aware of any kind of motive other than just malicious mischief,” Bushey told the Southern California News Group.

In the comments on the police Instagram post, one neighbour said the man seemed to target “squatters” in the neighbourhood, while another former neighbour said their dog was repeatedly hit.

Story continues below advertisement

Another person claimed her apartment was a frequent target.

“Our apts were hit on a daily basis, my boys couldn’t play outside, truly a great day!” the woman wrote.

King is being held without bail and will appear in court this week.