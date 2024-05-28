Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

‘Serial slingshot shooter,’ 81, terrorized neighbours for a decade: police

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted May 28, 2024 5:16 pm
1 min read
Azusa Police Department said they arrested 81-year-old Prince King last week during a quality of life call and named him the suspect of a series of slingshot attacks. View image in full screen
Azusa Police Department said they arrested 81-year-old Prince King last week during a quality of life call and named him the suspect of a series of slingshot attacks. Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

For the last decade, neighbours in a Southern California community have been terrorized by an unknown slingshot wielder, never knowing who was shooting metal ball bearings at homes, car windshields and passersby.

That all changed last Thursday, however, when police took into custody a senior citizen after a lengthy investigation and named him as the suspect.

Azusa Police Department said they arrested 81-year-old Prince King last week during a quality of life call.

Described as a “serial slingshot shooter,” King had allegedly been targeting people and objects in his neighbourhood for years, breaking windows and narrowly missing residents.

Story continues below advertisement

Police served a search warrant at the home where the slingshot attacks originated Thursday and ultimately arrested King. Police said ball bearings and a slingshot were found at his home.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Azusa police Lt. Jake Bushey told the San Gabriel Valley Tribune that police had initiated an investigation years ago, following the first slingshot incident, but had never been able to pin down a suspect.

Bushey told the outlet he was unsure of how King was ultimately identified as the suspect, but that police eventually figured out they were coming from King’s backyard.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Did serial killer linked to 1970’s Alberta deaths also strike in BC?'
Did serial killer linked to 1970’s Alberta deaths also strike in BC?

“We’re not aware of any kind of motive other than just malicious mischief,” Bushey told the Southern California News Group.

In the comments on the police Instagram post, one neighbour said the man seemed to target “squatters” in the neighbourhood, while another former neighbour said their dog was repeatedly hit.

Story continues below advertisement

Another person claimed her apartment was a frequent target.

“Our apts were hit on a daily basis, my boys couldn’t play outside, truly a great day!” the woman wrote.

King is being held without bail and will appear in court this week.

More on World
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices