Ryan Adams cancels upcoming tour following sexual misconduct allegations

After facing a huge amount of backlash following a number of sexual abuse allegations, Ryan Adams‘ upcoming U.K. and Ireland tour has been cancelled.

Ticketmaster announced the news via Twitter on Friday morning. Many fans were itching to get refunds for their tickets in wake of the sexual misconduct allegations made against Adams, 44.

“The Ryan Adams U.K. and Ireland tour has been cancelled,” they wrote. “Full refunds to ticket purchasers from authorized outlets will be processed by end of day Monday.”

As of this writing, Adams has not made comment regarding the tour cancellation.

The New York Times revealed seven women claimed Adams offered to help them with their music careers before attempting to turn things in a sexual manner. He was reportedly emotionally and verbally abusive.

The Times’ exposé piece included Adams’ ex-wife, Mandy Moore. She claimed Adams was psychologically abusive toward her throughout their marriage.

Their divorce was finalized in 2016. The former couple was married in 2009.

“His controlling behaviour essentially did block my ability to make new connections in the industry during a very pivotal and potentially lucrative time — my entire mid-to-late 20s,” 34-year-old Moore told the Times.

Moore, one of the stars of NBC’s award-winning This Is Us, burst on the scene as a teen singer who had musical success in the late ’90s and early 2000s.

She claimed Adams stalled her music career and told her, “You’re not a real musician, because you don’t play an instrument.”

American singers Phoebe Bridgers and Courtney Jaye, also claimed Adams behaved inappropriately during their relationships.

“Mr. Adams unequivocally denies that he ever engaged in inappropriate online sexual communications with someone he knew was underage,” Andrew B. Brettler, Adam’s lawyer, told the Times.

A 20-year-old female musician — identified by her middle name, Ava — claimed Adams had inappropriate conversations with her starting when she was only age 15. She further claimed that Adams exposed himself during a video call.

Ava claimed Adams constantly questioned her about her age throughout the nine months they exchanged text messages. The report said she never showed him any identification, and he had pet names for her body parts.

“If people knew they would say I was like R. Kelly lol,” he reportedly wrote to her via text in November 2014 — when he was 40 and she was 16.

April 19 was set as the official release date for Ryan Adams’ upcoming album Big Colors. However, it has now been cancelled.

Adams promised his fans a trilogy of new albums within 2019. However, his plans aren’t looking so likely anymore.

If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse or is involved in an abusive situation, please visit the Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime for help. They are also reachable toll-free at +1 (877) 232-2610.

