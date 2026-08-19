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1 comment

  1. Les
    August 19, 2026 at 5:26 pm

    “Kraft Dinner smoothies, nitrogen-infused Oreo treats and pickle-flavoured coffee”
    Hard pass!

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Entertainment

What’s on the menu? CNE announces this year’s wild food offerings

By Monique Kasonga and Elissa Mendes The Canadian Press
Posted August 19, 2026 4:27 pm
2 min read
A person takes a bite of the Carnival Cone from Beach Hill Smokehouse Food Truck at the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) media preview day in Toronto, on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026. View image in full screen
A person takes a bite of the Carnival Cone from Beach Hill Smokehouse Food Truck at the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) media preview day in Toronto, on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Keito Newman
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Kraft Dinner smoothies, nitrogen-infused Oreo treats and pickle-flavoured coffee are among the wild food offerings at the Canadian National Exhibition this year.

Media got a preview of the culinary standouts ahead of the annual end-of-summer Toronto fair’s official opening on Friday.

Mark Holland, CEO of the fair, says Toronto’s food scene is legendary and the CNE tries to do it justice.

The former federal health minister says the butter chicken taquitos are his favourite this year.

Kraft Dinner smoothies, nitrogen-infused Oreo treats and pickle-flavoured coffee are among the wild food offerings at the Canadian National Exhibition this year.

Media got a preview of the culinary standouts ahead of the annual end-of-summer Toronto fair’s official opening on Friday.

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The Mango Habanero Donut from Marry Me Mochi is seen at the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) media preview day in Toronto, on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026. View image in full screen
The Mango Habanero Donut from Marry Me Mochi is seen at the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) media preview day in Toronto, on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Keito Newman

Mark Holland, CEO of the fair, says Toronto’s food scene is legendary and the CNE tries to do it justice.

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The former federal health minister says the butter chicken taquitos are his favourite this year.

The frozen “Space Rocks” treat was a nod to this year’s galactic theme — Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen will answer questions about the Artemis II mission and life in space on the fair’s opening day.

The Oreo treats were carefully doled out of a freezing cold bucket, and otherworldly clouds of nitrogen fog spilled out of the bowls.

The KD Smoothie from Booster Juice is seen at the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) media preview day in Toronto, on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026. View image in full screen
The KD Smoothie from Booster Juice is seen at the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) media preview day in Toronto, on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Keito Newman

Some of the offerings were bite-sized, such as edible spheres filled with blue raspberry dirty soda and strawberry cold foam. Others were more of a commitment, including the foot-long butter chicken taquito, which is stuffed with fragrant basmati rice and served with a creamy aioli.

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Beach Hill Smokehouse served up warm, crispy waffle cones stuffed with sweet candied yams and topped with a hearty serving of house-made mac and cheese.

The fair starts on Friday and runs through Labour Day.

The city’s public transit agency is planning to add service on bus and streetcar routes that serve Exhibition Place. The TTC will also run dedicated CNE shuttle buses providing service between the subway line at Dufferin Station and the Dufferin Loop near the exhibition grounds, it said.

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