May 9, 2019 3:46 pm

‘The Bachelorette’ cast: Meet the 30 men vying for Hannah Brown’s love

By National Online Journalist, Smart Living & Entertainment  Global News

Season 15 of 'The Bachelorette' begins May 31.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Hannah Brown is getting another shot at love when The Bachelorette returns.

She was on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor, where everyone referred to her as “Hannah B” and she placed seventh.

Take a look at the 30 men who will be competing for Brown’s heart below.

Matthew, 23

(Ed Herrera/ABC via Getty Images)

Occupation: A car bid spotter
Hometown: Newport Beach, Calif.

Garrett, 27

(Ed Herrera/ABC via Getty Images)

Occupation: A golf pro
Hometown: Birmingham, Ala.

Kevin, 27

(Ed Herrera/ABC via Getty Images)

Occupation: A behavioural health specialist
Hometown: Manteno, Ill.

Daron, 25

(Ed Herrera/ABC via Getty Images)

Occupation: IT consultant
Hometown: Buckhead, Ga.

Devin, 27

(Ed Herrera/ABC via Getty Images)

Occupation: A talent manager
Hometown: Sherman Oaks, Calif.

Joey, 33

(Ed Herrera/ABC via Getty Images)

Occupation: A finance manager
Hometown: Bethesda, Md.

Chasen, 27

(Ed Herrera/ABC via Getty Images)

Occupation: A pilot
Hometown: Ann Arbor, Mich.

Jed, 25

(Ed Herrera/ABC via Getty Images)

Occupation: A singer-songwriter
Hometown: Nashville, Tenn.

Ryan, 25

(Ed Herrera/ABC via Getty Images)

Occupation: A roller boy
Hometown: Philadelphia, Penn.

Jonathan, 27

(Ed Herrera/ABC via Getty Images)

Occupation: A server
Hometown: Los Angeles, Calif.

Grant, 30

(Ed Herrera/ABC via Getty Images)

Occupation: Unemployed
Hometown: San Clemente, Calif.

Brian, 30

(Ed Herrera/ABC via Getty Images)

Occupation: A math teacher
Hometown: Louisville, Ky.

Joe, 30

(Ed Herrera/ABC via Getty Images)

Occupation: The Box King (family cardboard box business)
Hometown: Chicago, Ill.

Dustin, 30

(Ed Herrera/ABC via Getty Images)

Occupation: A real estate broker
Hometown: Chicago, Ill.

Scott, 28

(Ed Herrera/ABC via Getty Images)

Occupation: A software sales executive
Hometown: Chicago, Ill.

John Paul Jones, 24

(Ed Herrera/ABC via Getty Images)

Occupation: A financial analyst
Hometown: Lanham, Md.

Thomas, 27

(Ed Herrera/ABC via Getty Images)

Occupation: An international pro basketball player
Hometown: Detroit, Mich.

Connor J, 28

(Ed Herrera/ABC via Getty Images)

Occupation: A sales manager
Hometown: Newport Beach, Calif.

Matt D, 26

(Ed Herrera/ABC via Getty Images)

Occupation: A medical device salesman
Hometown: Los Gatos, Calif.

Luke S, 29

(Ed Herrera/ABC via Getty Images)

Occupation: A political consultant
Hometown: Washington, D.C.

Connor S, 24

(Ed Herrera/ABC via Getty Images)

Occupation: An investment analyst
Hometown: Dallas, Texas

Dylan, 24

(Ed Herrera/ABC via Getty Images)

Occupation: A tech entrepreneur
Hometown: San Diego, Calif.

Tyler C, 26

(Ed Herrera/ABC via Getty Images)

Occupation: A general contractor
Hometown: Jupiter, Fla.

Tyler G, 28

(Ed Herrera/ABC via Getty Images)

Occupation: A psychology graduate student
Hometown: Boca Raton, Fla.

Matteo, 25

(Ed Herrera/ABC via Getty Images)

Occupation: A management consultant
Hometown: Atlanta, Ga.

Luke P, 24

(Ed Herrera/ABC via Getty Images)

Occupation: An import-export manager
Hometown: Gainesville, Ga.

Cam, 30

(Ed Herrera/ABC via Getty Images)

Occupation: Software sales
Hometown: Austin, Texas

Mike, 31

(ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Occupation: A portfolio manager
Hometown: San Antonio, Texas

Hunter, 24

(Ed Herrera/ABC via Getty Images)

Occupation: A pro surfer
Hometown: Westchester, Calif.

Season 15 of The Bachelorette begins on May 31.

