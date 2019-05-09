‘The Bachelorette’ cast: Meet the 30 men vying for Hannah Brown’s love
Hannah Brown is getting another shot at love when The Bachelorette returns.
She was on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor, where everyone referred to her as “Hannah B” and she placed seventh.
Take a look at the 30 men who will be competing for Brown’s heart below.
READ MORE: ‘The Bachelorette’ finale — Becca Kufrin chooses controversial winner
Matthew, 23
Occupation: A car bid spotter
Hometown: Newport Beach, Calif.
Garrett, 27
Occupation: A golf pro
Hometown: Birmingham, Ala.
Kevin, 27
Occupation: A behavioural health specialist
Hometown: Manteno, Ill.
Daron, 25
Occupation: IT consultant
Hometown: Buckhead, Ga.
Devin, 27
Occupation: A talent manager
Hometown: Sherman Oaks, Calif.
Joey, 33
Occupation: A finance manager
Hometown: Bethesda, Md.
Chasen, 27
Occupation: A pilot
Hometown: Ann Arbor, Mich.
Jed, 25
Occupation: A singer-songwriter
Hometown: Nashville, Tenn.
Ryan, 25
Occupation: A roller boy
Hometown: Philadelphia, Penn.
Jonathan, 27
Occupation: A server
Hometown: Los Angeles, Calif.
Grant, 30
Occupation: Unemployed
Hometown: San Clemente, Calif.
Brian, 30
Occupation: A math teacher
Hometown: Louisville, Ky.
Joe, 30
Occupation: The Box King (family cardboard box business)
Hometown: Chicago, Ill.
Dustin, 30
Occupation: A real estate broker
Hometown: Chicago, Ill.
Scott, 28
Occupation: A software sales executive
Hometown: Chicago, Ill.
John Paul Jones, 24
Occupation: A financial analyst
Hometown: Lanham, Md.
Thomas, 27
Occupation: An international pro basketball player
Hometown: Detroit, Mich.
Connor J, 28
Occupation: A sales manager
Hometown: Newport Beach, Calif.
Matt D, 26
Occupation: A medical device salesman
Hometown: Los Gatos, Calif.
Luke S, 29
Occupation: A political consultant
Hometown: Washington, D.C.
Connor S, 24
Occupation: An investment analyst
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Dylan, 24
Occupation: A tech entrepreneur
Hometown: San Diego, Calif.
Tyler C, 26
Occupation: A general contractor
Hometown: Jupiter, Fla.
Tyler G, 28
Occupation: A psychology graduate student
Hometown: Boca Raton, Fla.
Matteo, 25
Occupation: A management consultant
Hometown: Atlanta, Ga.
Luke P, 24
Occupation: An import-export manager
Hometown: Gainesville, Ga.
Cam, 30
Occupation: Software sales
Hometown: Austin, Texas
Mike, 31
Occupation: A portfolio manager
Hometown: San Antonio, Texas
Hunter, 24
Occupation: A pro surfer
Hometown: Westchester, Calif.
Season 15 of The Bachelorette begins on May 31.Follow @KatieScottNews
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.