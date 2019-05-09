‘The Bachelorette’ cast: Meet the 30 men vying for Hannah Brown’s love

Hannah Brown is getting another shot at love when The Bachelorette returns.

She was on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor, where everyone referred to her as “Hannah B” and she placed seventh.

Take a look at the 30 men who will be competing for Brown’s heart below.

Matthew, 23

Occupation: A car bid spotter

Hometown: Newport Beach, Calif.

Garrett, 27

Occupation: A golf pro

Hometown: Birmingham, Ala.

Kevin, 27

Occupation: A behavioural health specialist

Hometown: Manteno, Ill.

Daron, 25

Occupation: IT consultant

Hometown: Buckhead, Ga.

Devin, 27

Occupation: A talent manager

Hometown: Sherman Oaks, Calif.

Joey, 33

Occupation: A finance manager

Hometown: Bethesda, Md.

Chasen, 27

Occupation: A pilot

Hometown: Ann Arbor, Mich.

Jed, 25

Occupation: A singer-songwriter

Hometown: Nashville, Tenn.

Ryan, 25

Occupation: A roller boy

Hometown: Philadelphia, Penn.

Jonathan, 27

Occupation: A server

Hometown: Los Angeles, Calif.

Grant, 30

Occupation: Unemployed

Hometown: San Clemente, Calif.

Brian, 30

Occupation: A math teacher

Hometown: Louisville, Ky.

Joe, 30

Occupation: The Box King (family cardboard box business)

Hometown: Chicago, Ill.

Dustin, 30

Occupation: A real estate broker

Hometown: Chicago, Ill.

Scott, 28

Occupation: A software sales executive

Hometown: Chicago, Ill.

John Paul Jones, 24

Occupation: A financial analyst

Hometown: Lanham, Md.

Thomas, 27

Occupation: An international pro basketball player

Hometown: Detroit, Mich.

Connor J, 28

Occupation: A sales manager

Hometown: Newport Beach, Calif.

Matt D, 26

Occupation: A medical device salesman

Hometown: Los Gatos, Calif.

Luke S, 29

Occupation: A political consultant

Hometown: Washington, D.C.

Connor S, 24

Occupation: An investment analyst

Hometown: Dallas, Texas

Dylan, 24

Occupation: A tech entrepreneur

Hometown: San Diego, Calif.

Tyler C, 26

Occupation: A general contractor

Hometown: Jupiter, Fla.

Tyler G, 28

Occupation: A psychology graduate student

Hometown: Boca Raton, Fla.

Matteo, 25

Occupation: A management consultant

Hometown: Atlanta, Ga.

Luke P, 24

Occupation: An import-export manager

Hometown: Gainesville, Ga.

Cam, 30

Occupation: Software sales

Hometown: Austin, Texas

Mike, 31

Occupation: A portfolio manager

Hometown: San Antonio, Texas

Hunter, 24

Occupation: A pro surfer

Hometown: Westchester, Calif.

Season 15 of The Bachelorette begins on May 31.