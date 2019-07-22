Cameron Boyce’s mother breaks silence on son’s death in moving Instagram tribute

Libby Boyce has broken her silence on the death of her late son, Cameron Boyce.

Nearly two weeks after Cameron’s death, Libby uploaded a black-and-white photo of her and her son to Instagram.

“He is my compass,” she captioned the photo on July 20.

Boyce, best known for his role as the teenage son of Cruella de Vil in the Disney Channel franchise Descendants, died in early July at his home in Los Angeles, according to his spokesperson. He was 20.

According to a press release, the actor was found unresponsive in his home on July 6 and authorities were called. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:35 p.m.

An autopsy was performed and the cause of death was “deferred pending further investigation,” the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner announced in a press release.

Boyce’s family released a statement saying he “passed away in his sleep due to a seizure that was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated.”

“The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him. We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother,” the family statement said.

A Boyce family spokesperson told Entertainment Tonight that the actor’s seizure was a result of an ongoing condition that has been identified by his family as epilepsy.

Boyce’s father, Victor Boyce, thanked everyone for their “love and support.”

“I’m overwhelmed with the love and support our family has received,” Victor tweeted. “It really does help to ease the pain of this nightmare I can’t wake up from. I can’t thank you guys enough.”

I’m overwhelmed with the love and support our family has received. It really does help to ease the pain of this nightmare I can’t wake up from. I can’t thank you guys enough. — Victor Boyce (@TheVictorBoyce) July 7, 2019

Boyce’s sister, Maya, recently opened up about her brother’s death, recalling how they had a “normal and fun” time together hours before he died.

“Yes, he died,” Maya wrote on Instagram on July 11. “Yes, I’m sad. Cameron was my best friend. He is someone I will always idolize. His smile could light up a room, unlike anyone else’s. He was perfect. He always said that if you have a voice, you have the privilege of using that voice for change, and he did not take that idea lightly. He understand his responsibility as someone so many kids would look up to.”

“Cameron always went out of his way to be giving and kind,” Maya continued. “He did more with his 20 years of life, than most people ever could with 100 years. He was actively charitable. He traveled the world. He made creativity and art his life’s mission and he encouraged others to do the same. Of course, I am devastated. I will be for the rest of my life. But what I’m holding onto, and what I encourage you to hold onto as well, is the memory of his endless optimism. He was sunlight wearing shoes. I can confidently say, he wants us to celebrate, grow, and persevere.”

“Yes, he died. Yes, I’m sad. I’m also happy. And grateful. I was with him hours before he died. It was normal and fun. We said, ‘I love you.’ He was happy. I spent 17 years knowing what it was like to be loved by Cameron Boyce. That is the most beautiful gift I have ever received,” she concluded.