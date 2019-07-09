Cameron Boyce autopsy completed, death under ‘further investigation’

The cause of Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce’s death has yet to be determined following an autopsy performed on July 8.

Boyce, best known for his role as the teenage son of Cruella de Vil in the Disney Channel franchise Descendants, died Saturday at his home in Los Angeles, according to his spokesperson. He was 20.

WATCH BELOW: Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce dead at age 20

According to a press release published Monday, the actor was found unresponsive in his home on July 6 and authorities were called. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:35 p.m.

READ MORE: Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce dead at age 20

An autopsy was performed on Monday and the cause of death was “deferred pending further investigation,” the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner announced in a press release.

Boyce’s family released a statement Sunday saying he “passed away in his sleep due to a seizure that was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated.”

“The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him. We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother,” the family statement said.

READ MORE: Ariana Grande explains why she broke down in tears during performance

Many of Boyce’s co-stars and friends — and the Disney Channel — paid tribute to the late star following his passing.

Adam Sandler, who Boyce starred alongside in Grown Ups and Grown Ups 2, wrote: “Too young. Too sweet. Too funny. Just the nicest, most talented, and most decent kid around.”

“Loved that kid. Cared so much about his family. Cared so much about the world,” continued Sandler, who played Boyce’s dad in the films. “Thank you, Cameron, for all you gave to us. So much more was on the way. All our hearts are broken. Thinking of your amazing family and sending our deepest condolences.‬”

Descendants director Kenny Ortega wrote: “My Love, Light and Prayers go out to Cameron and his Family. Cameron brought Love, Laughter and Compassion with him everyday I was in his presence. His talent, immeasurable. His kindness and generosity, overflowing,”

“From a young age, Cameron Boyce dreamed of sharing his extraordinary artistic talents with the world,” a Disney Channel spokesperson said in a statement on Saturday. “He was an incredibly talented performer, a remarkably caring and thoughtful person and, above all else, he was a loving and dedicated son, brother, grandson and friend. We offer our deepest condolences to his family, castmates and colleagues and join his many millions of fans in grieving his untimely passing. He will be dearly missed.”

Rest in peace dear friend, you’ll be in our hearts forever 💔 pic.twitter.com/T924ONXj2y — Disney Channel (@DisneyChannel) July 7, 2019

View this post on Instagram heartbroken A post shared by PeytonList (@peytonlist) on Jul 7, 2019 at 10:49am PDT

Skai Jackson, who worked with Boyce, said she was “at a loss for words.”

“I never thought in a million years I would be writing this,” Jackson wrote. “Cam, you were one of a kind. My heart will be forever broken. I am so happy that I got to spend almost everyday with you on set, you gave the best hugs. I wish I would have hugged you tighter when I saw you a couple of months ago. Thank you so much for being the big brother I never had… I am so distraught and I cannot stop crying! I love you so much… fly high.”

Salma Hayek, Boyce’s Grown Ups onscreen mom, said the actor was “spirited, talented, generous, funny and a shining light.”

Wendy Raquel Robinson, who played Boyce’s onscreen mom Cruella de Vil in the movie Descendants, wrote: “My dearest Cameron…my forever Carlos. I’m at a total loss of words, my heart is aching, praying for your precious family, I love you Victor!”

Robinson continued: “Today I Celebrate your life, legacy and love you brought to the world Cameron! I will never forget your infectious smile and how you made me feel, I’m so thankful our lives intersected! You are #Amazing #RestWellMySon.”

Yara Shahidi shared a throwback photo of the pair, writing, “One of our first jobs together I was princess jasmine and you were buzz lightyear which is apropos because throughout the years your brilliance has only grown stronger and more unstoppable.”

Euphoria actor Zendaya wrote: “Absolutely heartbreaking, my heart goes out to his friends and family.”

Absolutely heartbreaking, my heart goes out to his friends and family♥️ https://t.co/X8PAGo0Igi — Zendaya (@Zendaya) July 7, 2019

READ MORE: Halle Berry congratulates Halle Bailey on new ‘Little Mermaid’ casting

On Sunday, Boyce’s father, Victor Boyce, thanked everyone for their “love and support.”

“I’m overwhelmed with the love and support our family has received,” Victor tweeted. “It really does help to ease the pain of this nightmare I can’t wake up from. I can’t thank you guys enough.”

I’m overwhelmed with the love and support our family has received. It really does help to ease the pain of this nightmare I can’t wake up from. I can’t thank you guys enough. — Victor Boyce (@TheVictorBoyce) July 7, 2019

—With files from the Associated Press