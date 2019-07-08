Ariana Grande explains why she broke down in tears during performance

Ariana Grande thanked her fans for accepting her “humanness” after she broke down in tears on stage Saturday night in St. Louis, Mo.

A fan posted a video of the 26-year-old singer singing R.E.M. — a song about ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson — from her Sweetener album.

omg i luv her sm i rlly hope she takes this off the setlist if she needs to pic.twitter.com/s5501Aavwd — blake | alicia stan | saw ffh 🏳️‍🌈 (@thnkusabrina) July 7, 2019

She released a statement on Twitter (and then deleted it) explaining why she cries on stage sometimes.

“Tour is wild. Life is wild,” she wrote. “I’m grateful for the sea of love I have around me everyday [sic] and for the people who come to these shows and give all of us every ounce of energy they’ve got. I’m grateful to work with the best musicians and dancers in the world. I’m grateful for my voice and my team. I’m grateful for this music. I’m grateful for my tour bus driver, Kurt, who bought me pickles yesterday because he saw we ran out.”

She continued: “I’m grateful for the opportunity to sing to thousands of people every night. It’s a dream come true. No matter how hard it gets or how many feelings come up that are screaming at me to be processed and sorted through one day, I’m grounded by gratitude and promise not to give up on what I’ve started.”

“I feel everything very intensely and have committed to doing this tour during a time in my life when I’m still processing my humanness … so sometimes I cry a lot! I thank you for accepting my humanness,” she explained.

“I’m not sure what I did to deserve to meet so many loving souls every night / to feel so much love, but I want you to know that it really does carry me through. I feel it and I appreciate it,” the Thank U, Next singer wrote. “And all of you so much.”

Grande said she was sharing the message with her fans “because I’m grateful and because I want you to know that if you too are hurting, you can push through and are not alone.”

“It is hard to balance taking care of the people around you, doing your job, and healing / taking care of yourself at the same time… but I want you to know, you aren’t alone and I think you’re doing great. Love you,” she concluded.

The singer has been praised for her strength after a devastating two years following the Manchester bombing at Grande’s concert in May 2017 that left 22 dead.

In September 2018, Grande’s ex-boyfriend, rapper Mac Miller, died. The cause of death was revealed to be an accidental drug overdose in early November.

In October 2018, after spending five months together, Grande and ex-fiancé Pete Davidson called it quits.

This isn’t the first time Grande has opened up about her mental health.

In April, Grande had shared photos on Instagram of her brain scan that she claims shows post-traumatic stress disorder.

After seeing the responses to the post, she shared a story on Instagram saying she’s doing her best.

“Didn’t mean to startle anyone with my brain thingy,” she wrote on Instagram. “I love science and seeing the physical reality of what’s going on in there was incredible to me. Someday, when I’m more healed up, we can talk more about it.”

Between Coachella shows and the long-awaited Sweetener world tour, Grande also took the time to speak openly to her fans via Instagram stories.

The series of videos featured the 25-year-old singer preaching the importance of self-care and staying on top of personal mental health while she waited for her mother in a car.

“I just wanted to say hi and remind you guys to protect your peace, your space and your energy and to not forget to take care of yourselves,” she said.

“We have a lot of work to do here and a lot of family, friends, love and important s–t to take care of,” she continued. “I just want to make sure that you don’t run yourself to the ground or exhaust yourself.

“Remember to do things that are good for you and that you’re loved and you’re not alone. You deserve the best there is and I love you,” she added.

Grande said that because she has “a lot of f–kin’ followers,” she wanted to spread her inspiring message of positivity.

“I just wanted to send it your way and remind you that life’s beautiful if you allow it to be,” she added.

“Life can be pretty heavy so if you’re going through it… everything is preparing you for something, making you stronger or presenting you with opportunities for growth.”

